Amsted Automotive Will Demonstrate How It Drives Innovation for Electric Vehicle Drivetrain Solutions at CTI Symposium USA

Technologies include Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) and Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system, Differential Disconnect, and Overrunning E-Axle Disconnect technology

Full disconnect and locking functionality

DCC addresses EV torque-management needs

Amsted Automotive began volume production of the E-axle disconnect for EVs in 2021

Available for passenger car, light truck, and commercial EVs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in the new era of electric vehicle propulsion systems is well under way, yet it's not without its challenges. At the 2022 CTI Symposium USA – taking place May 18-19 in Novi, Michigan – Amsted Automotive's John Jennings, Director of Innovation and eMobility, will give a presentation on advanced multi-functional clutch technology for EV drivetrain disconnects. Reinvention of the EV drivetrain requires technology that can be optimized for function, efficiency, range, and cost, and Amsted Automotive is leading the transition with its Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system. This provides seamless AWD and 4WD disconnect and quick, reliable shifts.

The patented DCC allows the driveline system to engage and disengage the drive axles while conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities. A comprehensive white paper on this Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect solution and its technologies is available at AmstedAuto.com. The controllable disconnect clutch and actuation technology has full disconnect and locking engagement, with additional aptitude in controlled bi-directional one-way-clutch operation. It can be combined with multi-speed shift, hill-hold, and park-lock features to create multi-functional clutch solutions for this next generation of EV drivetrains.

Another important consideration for Amsted Automotive was to ensure the system provided quick and reliable shifts between power, regeneration, and coasting modes. And design flexibility had to be adaptable at multiple locations between the eMachine and the wheels.

There are electric pickups currently in production utilizing Amsted Automotive DCC technology, which can extend an EV's range by 10-20%, depending on the application.

The Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system, addresses the need for new torque-management solutions for EVs, providing seamless shifting technology and performance, while significantly extending the battery range. Amsted Automotive adapted the technology for the customer's EVs, since traditional clutches are not conducive to the demands of electric propulsion systems.

The patented DCC, as an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect solution, enables the driveline system to efficiently engage and disengage rear electric drivetrains from their drive axles while conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities. DCC uses electric actuation to create substantial packaging and system efficiencies by eliminating complex hydraulic systems. It magnetically latches in each state, significantly reducing the energy requirements to keep AWD and 4WD systems engaged. This application of mechatronics enables shift times of less than 20 milliseconds.

