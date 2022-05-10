Bestow Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces Of 2022

The life insurance technology company ranks among the highest-scoring companies for its mission-driven culture, flexible work policies, and generous benefits.

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading life insurance technology company Bestow has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list . Bestow is among the top American companies creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. Best Places to Work foster a workplace where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization, and intend to stay in the future.

(PRNewsfoto/Bestow Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Bestow is among the top American companies creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Bestow is a mission-driven company building technology that makes life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families. The company's life insurance platform powers 100% digital coverage for companies of all sizes — transforming and modernizing the centuries-old life insurance industry for all stakeholders. The Bestow team's work has a substantial social impact, providing more families with financial resiliency when it's needed most. This work attracts intelligent, compassionate, and dedicated team members who will change the life insurance industry for the better. In 2021, the company saw impressive growth: doubling revenue, in-force life insurance policies, and headcount.

Bestow is a meritocracy where individual contributions are recognized, celebrated, and rewarded. Ten company principles inspire daily work and are integrated into the team and personal recognition. These principles include being mission-minded, owners, intellectual rigor, generosity, and open and informed. To create a best-in-class culture, Bestow invests in its team of 250+ with generous benefits, including competitive salaries, open PTO, flexible work policies, 100% company-paid health, dental, and vision insurance, a week-long winter break, a 401K retirement program, and more.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine for the incredible team and culture we've built at Bestow," said Melbourne O'Banion, CEO and Co-founder of Bestow. "Our mission is core to our business and culture, making Bestow a unique place to work and build your career. As we grow and expand our impact on the life insurance industry, we will continue providing a best-in-class workplace that supports and attracts top talent."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year who best represented dedication to "redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic," according to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Bestow's benefits were reviewed to determine the overall score and ranking.

Bestow has offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Des Moines, Iowa, with remote employees in 33 states. In addition to Inc's Best Workplaces for 2022, Bestow is Great Place to Work certified , one of Forbes' America's Best Startup Workplaces , and one of Built In's 22 Startups to Watch in 2022. To learn more about career opportunities, visit Bestow.com/careers .

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to increase financial security for everyone by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bestow Inc.