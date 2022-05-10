FoodSaver® Introduces New Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags to Reduce Food Waste and Save Money in the Kitchen

A leader in food preservation, the newest FoodSaver innovation will be widely available at retailers starting in mid-May

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodSaver® fans can now reduce food waste while cutting down on single-use plastic without losing the FoodSaver quality they know and trust with the launch of the brand's first-ever Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags. The bags are now available on FoodSaver.com and at retailers including Amazon, Meijer, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's.

FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags are durable, easy to hand-wash and safe to use in the microwave, for sous vide cooking, and for freezer storage. (PRNewswire)

FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags

The new BPA-free reusable bags are perfect for sous vide cooking, microwave cooking, saving leftovers and freezer storage. The included highly functional zipper-clip tool creates an airtight seal to preserve food longer. Equipped with a specially designed valve with leakproof capability, these bags are also durable and easy to hand wash for multiple uses. The reusable bags are compatible with the FoodSaver Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer and all FoodSaver machines with a handheld attachment. The bags are available in 8 count 1-Gallon ($14.99) and 10 count 1-Quart ($14.99) packs.

"As the leader in food preservation, we're constantly developing new ways to provide consumers with solutions in the kitchen that reduce food waste and save money," said Amber Holm, Vice President, Brands, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "The new FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags do just that. Because the bags are reusable, consumers can save money and cut back on single-use plastic waste. The bags keep food fresher, longer in the freezer, fridge or pantry with our airtight seal that preserves ultimate freshness."

FoodSaver's latest innovation of Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags is yet another way the brand is making vacuum sealing approachable and attainable for all experience levels in the kitchen.

The average American family throws away thousands of dollars worth of food a year. In the age of rising produce inflation, this latest innovation from FoodSaver is a proven way to save money by reducing food waste.

For more information visit www.foodsaver.com, and follow FoodSaver on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok for food storage tips and recipe inspirations.

About FoodSaver®

When it comes to vacuum sealing, food storage, and food preservation, the FoodSaver® brand is committed to bringing a level of quality and expertise that cannot be replicated. The FoodSaver® Vacuum Sealing system works by removing air from food storage bags and food containers prior to storing, freezing, sous vide cooking, or marinating, to ensure that flavor and freshness of food is preserved longer. This helps to reduce food waste, which in turn allows you to save money on food and groceries. Visit www.foodsaver.com for more information.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, https://www.newellbrands.com/.

CONTACT:

Amanda Ellis

404-304-5717

Amanda.Ellis@newellco.com

CONTACT:

Marissa Raimonde

312-608-1884

Marissa.Raimonde@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands