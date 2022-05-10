Yark Automotive Group Offers Ohio Car Buyers a New Fully Online Car Buying Solution with Yark QuickBuy

Yark QuickBuy gives customers an opportunity to shop for and purchase a pre-owned vehicle, get financed, add insurance, and schedule pick-up or delivery, all in as few as 20 minutes.

Free delivery within 50 miles of the Yark dealership.

Finance automation enables Yark QuickBuy customers to sort and compare vehicles based on their monthly budget.

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yark Automotive Group (Yark) announced today the launch of Yark QuickBuy, a new pre-owned eCommerce car buying experience that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with local customer service to ensure customers find the right car to fit their lifestyle and budget. While Yark has supported aspects of online sales in the past, Yark QuickBuy customers now have the ability to complete the entire car buying process online in as few as 20 minutes—everything from browsing vehicles and financing options to adding after-market products and scheduling home delivery.

"We created Yark QuickBuy to save our customers' valuable time and offer them a fully-online car buying experience," stated Billy Yark, Group Marketing and eCommerce Director, Yark Automotive Group. "With Yark QuickBuy customers can shop however they want to shop, whenever they want to shop. We are proud to be the first dealership in Toledo to offer a start to finish online car buying experience, but if for any reason a customer wants to come into the dealership to see the car or talk to one of our sales experts, that's always an option."

Yark QuickBuy uses Cox Automotive's state-of-the-art Esntial Commerce™ technology, which guides consumers through the car buying process faster and more seamlessly and more completely than any other digital platform. AI-powered shopping features and patent-pending finance automation enable customers to see pre-qualified payments on every pre-owned vehicle available in inventory and shop by make, model, price, and monthly budget.

Key benefits for consumers purchasing vehicles through Yark QuickBuy include:

Automated financing and lender approval

360-degree vehicle views

Transparent pricing

Prescriptive aftermarket product and insurance offerings

Trusted trade-in opportunities with Kelley Blue Book® Instant Cash Offer (ICO)

Safe and secure completion and signing of deal paperwork and payments

Complimentary white glove vehicle delivery within 50 miles of the dealership

"Yark QuickBuy is the future of car buying," said Scott Duncan, Yark QuickBuy Manager. "It's great to be able to give our customers a trusted option to complete their purchase online, while still offering the same local expertise and aftermarket services we've been providing for more than 40 years. And we provide a 3-month or 3,000-mile limited warranty in addition to our 5-day or 500-mile no hassle return policy that both come with every Yark QuickBuy purchase. If a customer changes their mind for any reason, they can return the vehicle for a full refund."

About Esntial Commerce™

Esntial Commerce is the industry's first eCommerce solution that has come together from maximizing the breadth and depth of Cox Automotive's suite of digital solutions. It provides a fully automated and online eCommerce consumer car buying experience while delivering automation through state-of-the-art AI/machine learning capabilities that transforms the traditional deal process. With Esntial Commerce, along with the digital assisted selling tools, only Cox Automotive Digital Retailing can deliver on the promise of enabling retailers to succeed with any consumer, on any deal, from anywhere. This white-label, end-to-end eCommerce solution, is customizable to the retailer's brand.

About Yark Automotive Group

Founded in 1981, Yark Automotive Group has grown from 50 employees to more than 550 employees. For the last 27 years, Yark Automotive Group has been the Largest Volume New & Used Vehicle Dealership in Northwest Ohio & Southeast Michigan showcasing 12 vehicle franchises: BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, FIAT, Chevrolet, Ford, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota.

The Yark family is originally from Toledo and both Yark brothers, Jim and John, graduated from local high schools and The Ohio State University. After acquiring the organization in 1981, the Yark brothers implemented a detailed business plan and grew the dealership to include its 8 new car dealerships, 8 pre-owned vehicle lots, 2 collision centers, a car rental company and the area's largest retail and wholesale parts department. Today, the business continues to grow, and the family tradition continues with 4 of the Yark children now working in various positions within the company.

