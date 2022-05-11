Johnson Controls Launches Privacy Center and Reinforces Data Privacy Commitments

Johnson Controls demonstrates global privacy excellence through its industry-first Privacy Center, a one-of-a-kind tool for customers, vendors, employees, investors and regulators.

Data Privacy Sheets instill confidence and trust by providing product-specific information on data processing and demonstrating Privacy by Design features.

New Privacy Seals & Certifications reaffirm Johnson Controls longstanding commitment to privacy and data protection, providing flexibility for global data transfers.

CORK, Ireland, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today launched its one-of-a-kind Privacy Center where customers can learn how privacy and data security are designed into Johnson Controls products, solutions and services in accordance with the latest and most stringent global privacy and data protection laws.

The Johnson Controls Privacy Center exemplifies its deep experience in privacy, ESG, cybersecurity and data protection.

"Johnson Controls has a long history of innovation, and integrity and privacy and data protection are core to our values," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "Johnson Controls privacy program is robust and globally recognized. We protect our customers', employees', partners' and suppliers' privacy and personal data. We don't simply comply with data privacy obligations but drive credibility and confidence with all of our stakeholders so they know that we always do the right thing with their data."

Through the Privacy Center, customers can access product-specific Data Privacy Sheets, which demonstrate the Privacy by Design features within our products and services and proactively address common privacy queries. Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform, which combines 135 years of expertise with leading-edge technology now incorporates the Privacy by Design framework.

"At Johnson Controls, we believe in Privacy by Design as the baseline of an effective, innovative and flexible global privacy program," said Sachin Kothari, Johnson Controls vice president and Chief Privacy Officer. "Our new Privacy Center, born from a collaboration in our OpenBlue Innovation Centers, is a one-stop-shop, best-in-class privacy experience for our customers, vendors, employees, regulators and the public. Through this offering, we hope to set a new industry standard in transparency and innovation in privacy."

Johnson Controls also has achieved three internationally-recognized privacy certifications – the Enterprise Privacy Seal, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CPBR) certification and the APEC Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) certification), all validated and certified by TRUSTe.

The Enterprise Privacy certification demonstrates Johnson Controls commitment to privacy excellence, responsible data collection, and processing practices consistent with global regulations.

The APEC Cross Border Privacy Rules certification (CBPR) confirms Johnson Controls compliance with internationally recognized data privacy standards and ability to provide an enhanced customer experience, impactful sustainability practices and respectful safety and security measures. Through this CBPR certification, Johnson Controls will be able to compliantly transfer data from regionally held locations to a globally accessible location and provide remote technical support to clients.

The APEC Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) certification is awarded to entities processing personal data on behalf of customers in compliance with the highest global standards of protection.

"TrustArc congratulates Johnson Controls on its three certifications, the Enterprise Seal, the APEC CBPR, and the APEC PRP, all validated and certified by TRUSTe" said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "Developing ongoing and scalable data privacy programs is challenging in the face of constantly changing regulations. By achieving these internationally recognized certifications, validated and supported by the TRUSTe organization, Johnson Controls demonstrates to customers, regulators, employees, and the public that they are a privacy-forward company which utilizes best-in-class privacy management as a differentiator, business enabler and customer experience pillar."

The certifications and the Johnson Controls Privacy Center exemplify its deep experience in privacy, Environmental Social Governance (ESG), cybersecurity, and data protection. Other Privacy Center resources include:

Global Privacy Notice - user-friendly experience which explains to customers, regulators, website users and the general public how Johnson Controls collects, uses and protects personal data.

Data Privacy Sheets - product-specific, public facing tools describing our embedded Privacy by Design process, the privacy controls and functionality built into our solutions, and which proactively address key data privacy questions for our solutions.

Data Processing Addendum - industry-standard contractual terms which reflect our dedication to protecting customer data.

Privacy-related Seals and Certifications - globally recognized, government backed certifications which demonstrate that Johnson Controls privacy program complies with the most stringent global data privacy and protection standards and which also facilitate compliant global transfer of personal data.

Cross Border Data Transfers - user-friendly information about the transfer mechanisms utilized by Johnson Controls for international data transfers, such as Binding Corporate Rules for Controllers (BCR-C), APEC Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR), APEC Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP), EU Standard Contractual Clauses and others.

To visit the Johnson Controls Privacy Center, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/privacy.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

