STRATEGIC MATERIALS, INC. NAMES SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SUSTAINABILITY AND CORPORATE AFFAIRS

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), today announced the appointment of Laura Hennemann as senior vice president of sustainability and corporate affairs, which is the first position of its kind for the company. In this role, Hennemann will lead the company's sustainability, supply, communications, and government affairs departments, and will report to President and CEO Chris Dods.

Hennemann has been with the company for six years, most recently as the vice president of marketing and communications. Before joining the company, Hennemann held positions with Harsco Environmental, a $1B division of Harsco Corporation, supporting post-industrial by-product management and commercialization in over 30 countries.

"Laura has been critical in moving the company forward. With a fresh approach, she is continuously pushing boundaries in terms of what we need to do to better align with the ever-evolving market," said Chris Dods, SMI's president & chief executive officer.

"I am honored to step into this position. I've been passionate about sustainability and mission-driven work since a very young age," said Hennemann. "Although the company is arguably one of the first environmental leaders in the U.S., the level of importance given to these initiatives today is inspiring."

Hennemann is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Master of Business Administration. She is a LEED® Green Associate and a Green Building Certification, Inc. (GBCI) TRUE Advisor, working towards zero waste. Hennemann also sits as an executive board member of the 501c3 non-profit the Glass Recycling Foundation.

