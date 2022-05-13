DecisionPoint Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 16, 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions will report financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.
DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern on May 16, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.
Live Call Information:
Date: May 16, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982
Dial-in: Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rxHnoEzM
Replay Information:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13730026
Replay Start: Monday May 16, 2022, 1:00 PM ET
Replay Expiry: Monday May 23, 2022, 11:59 PM ET
About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.
Contact
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
Brian@haydenir.com
