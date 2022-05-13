SMART DATA SOLUTIONS HOSTS 2022 CUSTOMER SYMPOSIUM

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions (SDS), a leading provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to Health Plans and TPAs, has successfully completed their sixteenth Customer Symposium, the first since 2018. Per tradition, the event was held at the landmark Saint Paul Hotel in downtown St. Paul. This event was particularly special, as it was the first time the Smart Data Solutions team has gathered in a large group with our current and prospective customers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 SDS Customer Symposium (PRNewsfoto/Smart Data Solutions) (PRNewswire)

As in previous years, the Symposium was hosted by Smart Data Solutions' Co-CEOs, Pat Bollom and John Prange, who also spoke at the event. The focus was to facilitate conversations and discussions between Payers and networks in hopes of jointly defining efficient ways to address the industry challenges. Discussions centering around industry trends, new technologies and changes driving the marketplace held precedence.

The event kicked off on Wednesday, May 4th with short informational sessions followed by dinner and entertainment in the evening. On Thursday, SDS had an all-day lineup of presentations, which included the Smart Data Solutions team as well as talks from Steve Parente, Ph.D. and Ashely Gillihan.

Steve Parente, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, discussed many of the nuances regarding the No Surprises Act, as well as an overview of past market-based health reforms, while Ashley Gillihan, a partner at Alston & Bird, presented a compliance overview surrounding MHPAEA, COVID tests, brokerage/consulting service fee disclosure and more.

We wrapped up our event Thursday evening with a night of dinner and entertainment in Stillwater, Minnesota. Friday allowed those attending the Symposium to meet with the SDS staff for questions and/or comments before heading home.

"Our Customer Symposium was a great success! This was a fun way to welcome back current customers and allow prospective customers to learn about SDS while hearing real testimonies about our services and performance," stated Susan Berndt, VP of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience with Smart Data Solutions. She continued, "Due to some COVID restrictions at other companies, we missed some folks that typically attend, however, I can't wait to do it again next year and I hope they'll be back!"

About Smart Data Solutions

As a leader in the healthcare industry, Smart Data Solutions' mission is to make the healthcare market more efficient by leveraging technology to provide effective, high-quality claims processing solutions. SDS is committed to providing an unparalleled level of customization and places great value on providing personalized service. SDS brings a comprehensive set of tools and processes to every opportunity, which is carefully configured to the individual needs of each customer. Smart Data Solutions has focused on creating innovative solutions specifically to meet the needs of the healthcare market. Today, more than 400 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals, and insurance companies depend on SDS for automation of intake, data capture, and front-end workflows for health insurance and claim administration entities. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.

