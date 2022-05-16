CareerBuilder Teams Up with BIN: Black Information Network To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind "100,000 Careers" Initiative To Connect Employers with Black American Career Seekers

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service with a Black voice and perspective, and CareerBuilder, the global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace platform, announced today that they are joining forces to launch "100,000 Careers," a first-of-its-kind career initiative platform that aims to connect employers who are seeking a highly qualified and diverse workforce with Black American job seekers who are looking to advance to higher levels or start a career.

A critical step toward building wealth within the Black community is by providing resources needed to secure a career that offers stability, important benefits, and a higher income that can grow over time. The mission of the 100,000 Careers initiative is to help people in the Black community find a job and build the career of their dreams. The platform includes tools to help candidates get started, such as job listings, easy resume building, and custom content designed to help Black listeners identify their transferrable skills and discover new careers. The 100,000 Careers platform will be a one-stop-shop for connecting employers with Black American career-seekers looking to advance.

"This strategic partnership directly aligns with our mission of building personal success for all and will guide Black Information Network listeners to a host of tools that connect them to roles that best suit their skills leading to more meaningful careers," said Kristin Kelley, Chief Marketing Officer at CareerBuilder. "This partnership and the 100,000 Careers platform are both vital in bringing a valuable resource and job search experience to the Black community, and employers can now access a larger group of diverse candidates and talented workers."

The platform will leverage the scale of BIN: Black Information Network to promote opportunities across broadcast, podcast, digital and social platforms. Additionally, over 100 iHeartMedia Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations are supporting this effort by broadcasting daily career spotlights, real life testimonials, high-frequency broadcast messaging, as well as podcasting and streaming mentions. For more information on The 100,000 Careers initiative, please visit the BIN: Black Information Network website or www.careerbuilder.com/BIN.

"One of our highest priorities has been to call attention to the disproportionate income and unemployment gaps the Black community faces," said Tony Coles, Division President for iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group and President for BIN: Black Information Network. "That's why we are thrilled that our partners at CareerBuilder have joined us in this effort to help 100,000 listeners not only find work, but to help them leverage their transferrable skills to build careers."

