Dr. Ben Carson Launches New Podcast "Common Sense"

Dr. Ben Carson and the American Cornerstone Institute will analyze news through the lens of faith, liberty, community, and life.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, world renowned pediatric neurosurgeon, best-selling author, presidential candidate, and former Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson and the American Cornerstone Institute announced the launch of Dr. Carson's official new podcast, "Common Sense with Dr. Ben Carson."

The weekly podcast aims to take listeners on a personal journey into the issues and headlines Americans face through the lens of the cornerstone principles of faith, liberty, community, and life. Common Sense with Dr. Ben Carson will be available for streaming and download on all major podcast platforms.

"These days when I pick up the paper in the morning or watch the news at night, I can't help but notice, common sense isn't so common anymore," said Dr. Carson. "I am really looking forward to engaging with my guests and the American people on a deeper, more personal level about how common-sense solutions can help to solve a lot of the problems we face today as a nation."

ABOUT COMMON SENSE WITH DR. BEN CARSON

Join Dr. Carson weekly with his diverse range of guests from the political world, entertainment industry, faith-based community, and many more, who will inform, inspire, and even challenge viewers to find those common sense answers to get us back on the right path.

A video version of the show will be distributed on YouTube and www.commonsensewithdrbencarson.com. The podcast is being produced by DAME Enterprises with Deborah Myers serving as Executive Producer.

