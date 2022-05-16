Iconic Hampton's Resort Gurney's Montauk Unveils New Seawater Spa After Extensive Renovation

Gurney's Montauk, home to North America's only seawater spa, is now a complete wellness oasis

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, has unveiled a renewed Seawater Spa after an extensive $20 million dollar renovation focused on holistic wellness, innovation, and sustainability. The 30,000 square foot well-being destination features the only ocean-fed seawater pool in North America, a full bathhouse experience including a caldarium, thermae baths, sauna and steam, a salt room, indoor-outdoor treatment suites overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, a curated indoor/outdoor wellness space which includes state of the art cardio and weight equipment, movement studio, and areas for activations and activities. Notably, to coincide with the spa launch the resort is now offering exclusive Spa Memberships, providing the opportunity for guests and locals alike to opt into the Hampton's most bespoke wellness offering, including unfettered access to state-of-the-art facilities and treatments.

Gurney's Montauk has long been an icon of the Hamptons and considered one of the Northeast' top spa destinations. Situated at the furthest point east on Long Island, Montauk is a beach lover's paradise, a naturalist's haven and a historic resort town. The urbanite's ultimate escape, Montauk grounds city dwellers in the beautiful natural surroundings and local traditions. With the launch of The Seawater Spa at Gurney's Montauk, with its sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and the resort's 2,000-foot stretch of private beach, the property has not only added a luxurious new level of wellness to the Hamptons but has also cemented the resort's status as one of the leading wellness destinations in the country.

With the goal of curating an unparalleled holistic and authentic experience, Gurney's Montauk has tapped some of the leading partners in the spa space, most notably Alonso Designs, the team behind Manhattan's beloved spa Aire Ancient Baths, treatment expert Dr. Dennis Gross, and leading wellness brands including Biologique Recherche, OSEA, QMS Medicosmetics, Voya, and Aesop.

"We are very excited to bring a new Seawater Spa to our guests, members and community, allowing access to a level of facilities, treatments and amenities not previously available in Montauk," said George Filopoulos, Owner of Gurney's Resorts. "After the challenges of the past couple of years, we've learned how important prioritizing wellness is, and we are happy to bring this completely new and elevated experience to the Hamptons. The new Seawater Spa only adds to the already vibrant environment at our resort, creating the opportunity for a balanced experience. Whether visiting for a full wellness reset or looking to incorporate health, fitness and beauty into a beach vacation or winter getaway, our guests will find a wide array of amenities and activities at our new Seawater Spa."

Design

The seaside spa structure has been reimagined by architect Ignacio Alonso of Alonso Designs, previously known for their work on Aire Ancient Baths, one of New York City's top spa destinations. In addition to the spa facilities, the renovation also introduces a new event space to the property. The Spa Deck, a venue available for weddings and large events, has been created on the panoramic rooftop of the Seawater Spa offering unmatched privacy and unobstructed ocean views. One of the main design objectives of the entire facility was to ensure that all parts of the structure complement the spa's unique and picturesque waterfront location. The entire building has been designed with the sea in mind, featuring new treatment rooms with direct ocean views and dedicated outdoor spaces for seaside treatments and relaxation. With a shared passion for incorporating sustainable practices into design, together Gurney's Resorts and Alonso Designs sourced and installed environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mechanical and water treatment systems for the new spa.

The interior of the spa was inspired by the luxury resort's natural beachfront surroundings and crafted to evoke a sense of calm, with design elements specifically chosen to help drive attention to the stunning views the building offers. The interiors feature numerous natural materials and tones, playing into the colors and textures of the local environment. To further underscore the connection to the ocean, all the pools and bodies of water also have a custom-designed infinity drain that blurs the edge between the ocean and spa water.

Sustainability

The spa's renovation that took place over the course of two years will not only revamp the guest experience and amenities available but has also been executed with sustainability top of mind. The new spa further advances Gurney's commitment to lessening their impact with features that maximize performance, efficiency and user friendliness, all while helping reduce the spa's overall environmental footprint. Efforts the resort has taken as part of this innovative and comprehensive overhaul include filters that reduce water waste, energy saving heating systems, and the use of UV to limit the need for harmful chemicals. The pool's new filtration systems have also been implemented with guest safety in mind, efficiently purifying water for the best spa experience available.

Facilities

The facilities at the new Seawater Spa include numerous spaces designed with wellness and serenity in mind, including peaceful co-ed relaxation areas and eucalyptus oil-infused aromatherapy steam rooms. The resort's existing saltwater swimming pool fed directly by the Atlantic ocean has been renovated and will be complemented with four new bathhouse style experiences – a large caldarium, thermae and a dual frigidarium – all with direct ocean views. Newly designed treatment rooms, featuring indoor/outdoor space will offer chromotherapy, hydrotherapy and full-body treatments.

The fitness center features equipment by top brands including Peloton and Technogym, with the gym thoughtfully designed to maximize space with bespoke touches such as custom designed weight shelves. The fitness offerings are divided into sections based on activity type, with dedicated areas for cardio, strength training, and a selection of studios that are home to a robust schedule of group fitness classes. The gym is designed to allow for fitness seekers to enjoy the ocean views and natural surroundings while utilizing the space.

Amenities and Treatments

In addition to tapping leading fitness brands and designers, the spa also features treatments and products from some of the industry's top practitioners. Aligned with the property's mission to elevate the Hampton's overall wellness experience, the spa offers access to some of the best products and treatments available, while allowing for complete customization and for guests to work with the spa team to curate bespoke experiences that help meet their needs and wellness goals. Brands featured within the spa include luxury skincare brand Biologique Recherche that helped to put effective and potent skincare on the map, clean marine beauty and artisanal skin care brand, One Ocean Beauty, along with cruelty free clean Malibu based beauty brand Osea, that utilizes organic ingredients sourced straight from the sea.

The spa also serves as an outpost for skincare expert Dr. Dennis Gross with guests given the ability to choose from a menu of his bespoke facials and skincare treatments. Aside from these luxurious and scientific facials, the menu of treatments also includes massages, body wraps, masks, and more, with booked treatments all offering access to the pools and bath house facilities. The spa also features a retail component for guests to purchase the products and technology used during the treatments for ongoing maintenance at home, along with exercise apparel, and more.

Memberships

Further adding to the excitement around the new Seawater Spa, Gurney's Montauk has also introduced private memberships for those seeking unparalleled access to one of the most elite resorts in the country. The dedicated spa-focused membership further enhances the value and experience provided by the resort's new facilities, allowing members to take full advantage of the area's highest caliber wellness offerings. The spa membership is one of the brand's three new memberships – Resort, Spa and All-Access – offering members a chance to revel in all Gurney's Montauk has to offer –including exclusive access to the Beach Club, concierge services, and the year-round seawater spa and wellness destination. New spa members also receive one-on-one fitness coaching and wellness classes and curated spa treatments. Memberships start at $17,500.

About Gurney's Resorts

Gurney's Resorts are luxury, full-service hotels found at premier travel destinations. The waterfront havens provide luxury lodging in Montauk, New York, Scottsdale, Arizona and Newport, Rhode Island. Born on Montauk's most pristine stretch of oceanfront real estate, the collection now includes Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney's Resort, and Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina. All locales feature well-appointed accommodations, elevated dining, sumptuous spas, sparkling pools, expansive grounds and thousands of square feet of indoor and outdoor space for weddings and events. The Residences at Gurney's deliver the most unique ownership opportunity in the Hamptons, offering the experience of oceanfront living coupled with the unmatched amenities of Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. Under ownership led by George Filopoulos and Lloyd Goldman (BLDG Management Co, Inc.), the expanding brand has quickly defined itself as both market leaders and year-round destinations. For more information, please visit www.gurneysresorts.com

