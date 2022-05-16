Unique card-collecting game developer, ProDrops, secures $5 million seed investment from Playtika

~Seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader will allow ProDrops to accelerate game development, and recruit technologists~

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProDrops, a developer of a unique collection and trading card game for the gaming and eSports worlds, today announced a $5 million seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader, Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK).

"The global gaming industry is growing tremendously, but it is still far from reaching its full potential," says Omer Ziv, ProDrops' Chief Executive Officer. "The market is eager for products that will enrich the traditional gaming industry, strengthen and deepen the ecosystem and enable a more holistic experience. Prodrops sits squarely in this space as we seek to improve the world of gaming for all -- from streaming viewers to the world's leading eSports teams. We are especially excited about our collaboration with Playtika, the undisputed leader in the mobile gaming business. We look forward to leveraging their experience and industry know-how as we continue to grow and expand ProDrops' offering and capabilities."

ProDrops was founded in 2021 by CEO, Omer Ziv, and Chief Technology Officer, Ido Perach. The investment, which is part of the company's first round of funding, will allow the team to accelerate development of its Rocket League card collecting add-on, which is supported by Israeli gaming plugins platform company, Overwolf, and will officially launch in 2023. The funding will also allow ProDrops to develop additional games and triple its workforce by recruiting highly skilled technologists and developers.

Eric Rapps, Chief Strategy Officer of Playtika, said: "Playtika is excited to lead ProDrops' first funding round and contribute its expertise in gaming to help Omer and Ido realize their vision of building the leading digital collectibles product for the eSports world. Omer and Ido are inspiring, young entrepreneurs who exemplify Israel and the game industry's spirit of innovation and we are happy to support them."

