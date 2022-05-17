Aidentified Adds News Alerts with Robuzz Acquisition

AI-powered relationship intelligence and sales prospecting platform adds People in the News alerts to its robust offering of $20+ trillion in tracked wealth events and job triggers

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified , the industry leading AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence platform, today announced People News Alerts as the newest addition to its robust offering of triggers, after an acquisition of Robuzz.

Discover Strongest Paths to New Wealth Executives and Prospects (PRNewsfoto/aidentified) (PRNewswire)

"News Alerts adds another layer of actionable insights to help customers engage with the right people at the right time"

In February, 2022, Aidentified acquired Robuzz, a company with proprietary technology to map news mentions to people.

With this acquisition, Aidentified can now source daily news updates mapped to their database of 100 million professional profiles. Users can create customized filters to monitor their networks and get notified when a prospect or client is featured in the news.

This latest enhancement builds on a comprehensive offering of wealth and job triggers solidifying Aidentified as the most powerful solution in the market for high-quality prospect identification and engagement. The platform tracks $20+ trillion in wealth events including IPO Filings, IPOs, Investments Received, Acquisitions, SPACS, Unicorn Status Achieved, Inside Stock Transactions and Management Changes. The addition of People News Alerts significantly increases opportunities for users to engage their clients and prospects in real-time.

"Aidentified was built to help salespeople take the search out of prospecting. The platform allows users to better find and qualify relevant prospects by aggregating household data, professional data, trigger alerts, and relationship mapping," said Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. "People News Alerts provides yet another layer of actionable insights to our triggers to help customers engage with the right people at the right time."

Aidentified's platform is used by organizations across multiple industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, higher education and more. Last year, Aidentified quadrupled its customer count and added more than 420 new customers, including Bessemer Trust, Compass, Cresset Wealth, University of Southern California, HomeScout, Northwestern University, Northeastern University, and Carnegie Mellon University. Aidentified recently won the 2022 Data Breakthrough Award for Best Use of AI in Data Tech and received a Silver Stevie Award for New Sales Enablement Solution.

For more information, visit www.aidentified.com .

About Aidentified

Aidentified is a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Katelyn Andrews, marketing@aidentified.com

