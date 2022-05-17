Always Best Care Announces New Vice President of Franchise Development

Leading Senior Care Franchise Appoints Sean Hart to Oversee National Expansion

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that business development and sales professional Sean Hart has been named Vice President of Franchise Development. In his new role, Hart will lead the brand's aggressive national growth strategy into new and existing markets across the country.

"Always Best Care is coming off a year of double-digit sales growth, multiple territory expansions and increasing demand for in-home care among a rapidly aging population," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "We also have many untapped markets ripe for development. Sean has a proven track record for building relationships that drive performance. His aptitude for strategy and results puts Always Best Care in an excellent position to capitalize on our momentum."

Hart is a proven leader in marketing and sales, with over 22 years of experience with brands in the healthcare and education industries. Most recently he was vice president of sales and development at American Family Care, where he oversaw a 132 percent increase in franchises sold in 2021 over the previous year. Prior to that he worked as an executive sales and management consultant for clients in the healthcare and wellness industries and helped drive sales, operations and business development in the field for brands like Learning Care Group, Banfield veterinary hospitals and Sylvan Learning.

"A staggering 20 percent of our population will be turning 65 by 2040, setting the stage for unprecedented growth in the senior home care industry," said Hart. "Always Best Care presents a strong business model for entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in the lives of families in their communities, and I look forward to working with them and this growing brand to maximize the opportunities available."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Franchise opportunities are now available in many new territories for individuals interested in leveraging Always Best Care's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. Markets open for development include key cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Southern California, Oregon and Washington State.

For more information on available territories and franchise opportunities with Always Best Care, contact Sean Hart at rshart@abc-seniors.com, call 916-545-2786 or visit home-care-franchise.alwaysbestcare.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

