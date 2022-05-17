Consolidated Credit Takes the Next Step in Financial Education with New Panel of Experts

One of the nation's largest and oldest credit counseling agencies launches its Financial Advisory Council

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly three decades of helping more than 10 million people get out of debt, Consolidated Credit has created a new panel of experts to reach the next 10 million.

Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Its mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Credit) (PRNewswire)

Current economic challenges including inflation means that people will need financial knowledge today more than ever.

Consolidated Credit's Financial Advisory Council Members are made up of 11 industry experts who are volunteering their time. They will begin the formidable task of spreading financial education beyond the usual delivery methods – which Consolidated Credit has honed since 1993.

"Financial education is one of the most important topics Americans need to master," says Consolidated Credit President Gary Herman. "With more than a century of experience among the council members, we're going to devise innovative ways to spread financial education and crucial knowledge about financial stability."

At the first meeting, the council outlined the challenges facing financial educators today and always.

"Between the Great Recession and the pandemic, Americans have faced major economic setbacks," notes Sandra Tobon, Consolidated Credit's Director of Housing and Community Outreach. "The current economic challenges including the uptick in the inflation rate, means that people will need financial knowledge today more than ever to manage their finances and live prosperous lives."

The advisory council members include:

Amadeo Marino – Chase's Business Development Manager, Community & Affordable Lending

April Lewis-Parks- Consolidated Credit's Director of Education and Communications

Charles W. Keys III, MBA – Valley National Bank's Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility/CRA Officer

Cornell Crews – Executive Director of the Community Reinvestment Alliance of Florida

Michele Collie – City National Bank's SVP, Director CRA

Mikesha Murray – TD Bank Branch Manager

Monique Corker – Comerica Bank's External Affairs Market Manager for Florida

Sandra Tobon – Consolidated Credit's Director of Housing Counseling & Community Outreach

Tari Boldin – Truist Bank's Community Development Manager in the South Florida Region

"I am honored Consolidated Credit has selected me to serve on its financial advisory council," stated Mo Corker, Comerica Bank Florida External Affairs Manager. "In this role, I plan to bring innovative and impactful resources, while continuing to raise expectations of what a bank partner can be in the communities that we serve through our strategic community partnerships."

Advisory Council members will also serve as ambassadors at the myriad of financial education events Consolidated Credit hosts, sponsors, or supports.

About: In 29 years, Consolidated Credit has helped over 10.2million people overcome debt and financial challenges. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

