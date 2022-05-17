Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration and Certification with CHARGE ANYWHERE

BROOMALL, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, announces their gift card integration and platform certification with CHARGE ANYWHERE, an award-winning payment solutions provider of secure payment software, proven gateway solutions and Android smart payment terminals.

The integration enables CHARGE ANYWHERE to deliver a best-in-class omnichannel gift card solution that allows merchants to seamlessly process gift card transactions in-store and online.

"We are pleased to announce our integration with CHARGE ANYWHERE," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "We have had overwhelming demand for it and have already begun boarding merchants. We are happy to provide merchants with the ability to process gift card transactions on these high quality, affordably priced terminals as consumers return to in-store shopping; and to enable them to process eCommerce, mobile and card present transactions on one platform as well."

"With Factor4 being a leading gift card provider, we couldn't be more pleased their platform is integrated with CHARGE ANYWHERE's ComsGate gateway" said Paul Sabella, CEO of CHARGE ANYWHERE. "The CHARGE ANYWHERE line up of Android smart payment terminals enables Factor4 gift card processing with a real time push to the QuickSale payment application and that is a great experience for every merchant and merchant service provider." Mr. Sabella added.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations, and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About CHARGE ANYWHERE

CHARGE ANYWHERE, LLC is a financial technology company providing solutions to banks, payment processors, merchant acquirers and merchants in need of contact and contactless EMV card present payment products and e-commerce solutions. Our QuickSale® Payment Suite and ComsGate® Payment Gateway Services provide integrators, developers and enterprises the applications, APIs and SDKs to enable in-store and e-commerce payments that meet PCI security standards worldwide.

CHARGE ANYWHERE offers the most secure and robust selection of industry specific payments solutions and services, including Payment Gateway, QuickSale Secure Payment Applications, POS Software, End to End Encryption, Semi-Integration, White Label options, Data Security services, Closed Loop Card Management and Merchant Billing Services. For more information visit CHARGE ANYWHERE at http://www.chargeanywhere.com , or (800) 211-1256.

