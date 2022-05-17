Oracle Cloud Adds to List of DOD Provisional Authorizations

More Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services now available to US defense and intelligence organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has attained Department of Defense (DOD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) for additional services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Integration Cloud. Now customers in the defense and intelligence community can benefit from a growing list of proven, secure cloud services to run the most demanding and sensitive workloads.

"These new authorizations demonstrate Oracle's commitment to deliver a cost effective, highly secure, and compliant cloud that is purpose built for the needs of the US government," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Global Government Sector, Oracle. "Oracle offers cloud solutions to the government that give them access to the same services as commercial companies, multi-cloud options, and don't increase the price based on their increased security and compliance requirements."

The OCI services newly covered by DOD IL5 PA authorizations include Oracle Autonomous Database on Dedicated Infrastructure ; Autonomous Database on Shared Infrastructure ; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Catalog ; Oracle Integration Cloud; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Logging; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Connector Hub and VCN Flow Logs.

To learn more about these DOD IL5 authorizations and other Oracle services covered by Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and FedRAMP High JAB authorizations, visit: https://www.oracle.com/industries/government/federal/fedramp/

To attain these authorizations, Oracle used an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization to complete a readiness assessment of the cloud service offerings for the authorization process. The service offerings were then reviewed by technical representatives from DISA for Impact Level 5 provisional authorization.

DISA offers a variety of compliance and security assessments to authorize cloud systems for use by DOD and federal organizations. By attaining authorization from DISA, Oracle's federal customers can be assured that Oracle's cloud offerings have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by leading technology officials.

