84 Lumber to Fill Immediate Job Openings in Pittsburgh by Hosting Virtual Hiring Event on May 24

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is hosting a virtual hiring event through Indeed to fill 20 immediate job openings in the Pittsburgh region. Interested job seekers can interview for positions during the virtual event on May 24th, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the 84 Lumber recruitment team to discuss open positions, learn more about the organization, and ask questions about available jobs.

"We are growing the 84 Lumber team here in the Pittsburgh region where the company was founded 65 years ago. It is our hope that going virtual will help us reach a broader network of qualified candidates and give applicants the flexibility to interview from the comfort of their own homes," said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Pittsburgh and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Attendees of the virtual hiring event will participate in job interviews and learn more about 84 Lumber's company culture. Open positions include:

Manager trainees (MTs) enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is between $42,000 and $45,000 per year. MTs will also receive a signing bonus of $840 .





Field operations trainees will travel to assist stores with operational functions including marketing, sales, and management. This position provides an advanced education in management and operations. Starting compensation is $51,000 per year.





Cost analysts provide advice and technical assistance with cost analysis, fiscal allocation, and budget preparation. Cost analysts are responsible for compiling and analyzing records and data to determine resources to implement programs. Starting compensation is $45,000 per year.





National accounts coordinators are responsible for keeping account documents organized, managing invoices, and maintaining contact with stores and customers to resolve account issues. Starting compensation is $17 per hour.





Senior network engineers participate with the installation, monitoring, maintenance, and support of network hardware and software. Responsibilities also include the creation and maintenance of documentation as it relates to network configuration. Starting compensation is $105,000 to $120,000 per year.





Network engineers design, build, and manage 84 Lumber's network infrastructure and support over 250 locations nationwide and the team headquarters location. Responsibilities also include the creation and maintenance of documentation as it relates to network configuration. Starting compensation is $95,000 to $105,000 per year.





HRIS managers will collaborate within the HR operations and leadership teams to design and provide organizational reports and data. HRIS managers play a key role in coordinating all planning, scheduling, communications, legal, and financial implementation of HRIS projects. Starting compensation for HRIS managers is $120,000 to $130,000 per year.

"As a family-owned company, 84 Lumber is committed to helping our employees build a long-term career with us. We are proud to say that 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program," Garuccio said. "We believe that a wide variety of candidates can find a home with the company and open doors for themselves – a person with no construction experience but a desire to learn, military veterans ready to open their next chapter, or someone simply ready to make a fresh start. We'll give every one of them the tools to grow."

To sign up for the virtual hiring event, register via Indeed and select a time slot for an interview. Once you are registered, you will be able to choose the position you are applying for and your preferred 84 Lumber store/location. Candidates will also have access to a virtual waiting room to communicate with 84 Lumber recruiters prior to their scheduled interview.

Editor's note: Paul Yater, CIO and head of human resources at 84 Lumber, is available for media interviews and can speak to the organization's decision to utilize virtual hiring events as a way to attract additional candidates to apply for open positions.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

