FTX Announced as Lead Sponsor of 2022 amfAR Gala Cannes and First Official Cryptocurrency Partner

Sam Bankman-Fried and Lauren Remington Platt Named Event Chairs, Auctioning off Custom FTX Necklace to Support AIDS Research

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX") today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with amfAR Gala Cannes to become the lead sponsor and official cryptocurrency partner of Cannes' annual preeminent philanthropic gala. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Head of Global Fashion & Luxury Partnerships Lauren Remington Platt will also serve as Event Chairs.

FTX (PRNewswire)

Sam Bankman-Fried said, "A cure for AIDS still remains to be discovered and the impact of this disease is enormous. Approximately 4,100 people worldwide are becoming infected with HIV every single day, and while treatments are readily available in Western countries, impoverished regions struggle to access the same resources. AmfAR is a global leader in dedicating resources and research to effectively identify a cure for AIDS, and FTX is grateful to be able to support the life-saving work that they are doing to help end the AIDS epidemic."

The exclusive black-tie gala is one of the most highly anticipated events during the Cannes Film Festival, and this year's Event Chairs include Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, and Michelle Williams who will help support the celebration of Honored Guest Robert De Niro. Additional event highlights include a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld and a live auction conducted by Simon de Pury. This will be the first time that a cryptocurrency company has been the gala's main partner, in its nearly three-decade history with the lead partner spot traditionally taken by an international luxury spirit, fashion, beauty brand, or film organization.

The partnership was a natural fit for FTX as the Company looks to bring the worlds of crypto, fashion, and luxury together through philanthropic efforts. Last month, FTX debuted its first-ever luxury fashion print campaign, starring FTX's Head of Environmental & Social Initiatives Gisele Bundchen, and Sam Bankman-Fried sharing why they are "in on '' crypto with FTX to make the biggest global impact for good. Following the campaign unveil, Lauren Remington Platt made the first appearance on behalf of the Company at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Benefit wearing the custom FTX necklace that represents the platform's work to give back at every opportunity.

The one-of-a-kind necklace that will be sold during the evening's live auction is fabricated in 18k white gold with Palladium alloy with approximately 12ct diamonds of the highest quality. The five shades of blue diamonds are irradiated to bring to life FTX's iconic logo. This necklace was exclusively commissioned for auction at the amfaR Gala Cannes 2022, and will also have an accompanying NFT made available on FTX's NFT Marketplace. Bids on the necklace and its accompanying NFT can be made in both crypto and fiat, with all proceeds being donated to end the AIDS epidemic through amfAR's support of cutting-edge research, HIV prevention, treatment, education, and advocacy.

Lauren Remington Platt, Head of Global Fashion & Luxury Partnerships at FTX, added, "As we continue growing at FTX, we are always looking for partners who are aligned with Sam's mission of giving back to solve some of the world's most challenging problems. We were immediately attracted to AmfAR and their mission to end the AIDS epidemic. The organization is an industry leader known for bringing the worlds of luxury, fashion, and philanthropy together during their renowned annual gala at Cannes. It has been a pleasure to work with Kevin and his team to incorporate cryptocurrency into the evening's events."

This partnership follows a year of significant commitments, donations, and grants announced by FTX and its affiliated foundation to further its goal to make the world a better place. The FTX Foundation leads the Company's robust philanthropic initiatives and is consistently evaluating how it can be of service to support additional causes and charities. This year alone, FTX has committed to donating up to a $1 billion to high-impact charities and projects working towards bettering humanity, with a focus on climate change, global poverty, and animal welfare.

Kevin Robert Frost, amfAR's chief executive officer, said "We are deeply grateful to FTX and to Sam Bankman-Fried and Lauren Remington Platt in particular for generously supporting the amfAR Gala Cannes as a Presenting Sponsor. Their partnership brings an exciting new dimension to our Gala and will help us maximize the potential of cryptocurrency to boost our fundraising efforts and get us closer to our goal of a cure for HIV."

About FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive but powerful platform for all kinds of users and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. To learn more about FTX, please visit: https://ftx.com/

About AmfAR

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Media Contact

Factory PR

ftx@factorypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FTX