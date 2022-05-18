HistoIndex Welcomes Life Sciences and MedTech Visionary, David John Jeans CBE, to Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HistoIndex, a global leading artificial intelligence digital pathology (AI-DP) provider, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David John Jeans CBE as Non-Executive Director of the company's Board. John brings with him a global and diverse experience in life sciences, along with a deep interest in healthcare technologies to improve clinical standards and care for patients. His vast professional background spans more than 45 years in medical devices, pharmaceutical development, in-vivo and in-vitro diagnostics encompassing research, product development, manufacturing, and commercialisation.

John will provide guidance to the senior management at HistoIndex to transform histopathological standards in diagnostics and drug development with the global adoption of stain-free AI digital pathology for fibrotic diseases.

Dr. David John Jeans CBE joins HistoIndex's Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director. Picture Credits: David John Jeans/HistoIndex (PRNewswire)

Says John, ''I am thrilled to be appointed to the Board of Directors and to support the continued progress of HistoIndex, a leading stain-free digital pathology provider involved in clinical trials for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and other fibrotic diseases. With our mutual aspirations in enhancing the quality of pathology standards with artificial intelligence, we are confident of initiating better outcomes for drug development and patient care in HistoIndex's global disease portfolios."

John has helmed senior leadership positions in international healthcare corporations such as Smith & Nephew, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Amersham plc, which is now GE Healthcare. He was previously the Chairman of Cardiff University, Deputy Chief Executive of the Medical Research Council, chaired the Trustee Board of MRC Technology, involved in the Science Advisory Council for Wales, and served as Trustee of the Francis Crick Institute. He is currently the Chairman of the Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre in Scotland and notably in Singapore, John is a co-Chair of the Strategic Advisory Panel at the Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD Hub), led by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

In 2012, John was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his significant contributions to Life Sciences, Healthcare and Science. And in 2014, he was appointed by then-Prime Minister of Great Britain, Mr. David Cameron, as the Life Science Champion for the medical technology sector. In 2021, John was awarded a Public Service Medal by The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Singapore.

Says Dr. Gideon Ho, Chief Executive Officer of HistoIndex, "All of us at HistoIndex are very delighted to welcome Dr. John Jeans, a renowned thought leader and visionary in the life sciences space. I envision that John's wealth of experience and insights along with his enthusiasm for healthcare innovation will further reinforce our multidisciplinary Board and propel HistoIndex to greater heights as a leading AI digital pathology provider.

About HistoIndex

Founded in Singapore, HistoIndex is a leading MedTech/Healthcare company that specializes in its proprietary integrated stain-free AI digital pathology platform. Enabled by Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) and Two-Photon Excitation (TPE) along with automated imaging analysis algorithms, the integrated platform accurately quantifies histological features and fine measurements that are critical for the evaluation of therapeutic efficacy in clinical trials. The stain-free AI platform is currently involved in multiple FDA clinical trials for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it has benefitted more than 150 research and academic institutes, CROs and biopharma companies around the world in drug discovery and development efforts for fibrotic diseases and cancers.

