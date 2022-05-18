Practifi Announces On-Demand Learning Platform as Part of Continued Dedication to Client Success

PractifiU provides wealth management firms personalized learning experiences, powering greater adoption and success for firms at scale

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, today announced the company has launched Practifi University ("PractifiU"), an on-demand learning platform aimed at empowering wealth management firms to unlock new insights, automate operations, build deeper client relationships and more within Practifi.

Practifi (PRNewswire)

In 2021, Practifi expanded and invested in its Learning and Development team to produce content and coursework geared towards educating clients on the platform's extensive capabilities and continuous product enhancements. Emily Wilcox, Chief Operating Officer of Practifi said, "We saw the need for more flexible and accessible learning as a crucial element in helping firms achieve higher adoption rates. With PractifiU, we further our commitment to client success by delivering robust training and support to our clients when they need it and in a format that's convenient for them."

PractifiU is a self-paced, on-demand training experience that covers the fundamental workflows and day-to-day features users experience when accessing Practifi's platform. Adapted to different learning styles, PractifiU courses provide users with a variety of education methods, from process workflows to videos and flashcards. To ensure users are retaining the course information, PractifiU also implements knowledge checks and exams to reinforce concepts introduced.

Marsha O'Neal, Field Tech Specialist at Trilogy Financial shared her experience and said, "You can always learn more and PractifiU gave me the opportunity to do so. It was fun and the steps were easy to follow. I learned something new and applied it to my everyday use."

"Client feedback has already been overwhelmingly positive, and we're absolutely thrilled to see an increase in adoption and platform utilization. PractifiU continues to build upon our vision for clients to have absolute confidence in every decision they make," shared Wilcox.

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practifi