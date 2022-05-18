Voices Launches Project Marketplace™, Creating a New Way to Make Money on the Platform

Voices Launches Project Marketplace™, Creating a New Way to Make Money on the Platform

LONDON, ON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voices , the #1 voice marketplace, is pleased to introduce Project Marketplace™, a new way for voice talent to get discovered and hired by clients.

Project Marketplace will provide voice talent with another way to earn, build your business, and create client relationships on Voices.

"We've heard loud and clear from voice talent across the globe that they wanted more control over their work and new ways to get discovered online. Similarly, clients want price certainty, knowing exactly how much it will cost to hire a talent and what's included in the project upfront. We've listened and are meeting these needs with Project Marketplace," says David Ciccarelli, Founder and CEO of Voices. "We believe this is a new era for the Voices community, and we couldn't be more excited about the future."

Project Marketplace provides voice talent four major advantages:

Less Back and Forth: Less back and forth with clients—you set the scope of work, deliverables, and price all up front. Then, the client simply places an order. New Ways To Get Discovered: More efficient workflow as you set the project specifications in advance and let the clients come to you. You'll be showcased in new areas on the website, which leads to more opportunity. More Control: You work on projects you want to because you built them. With Project Marketplace, you'll have more control over the terms of your engagement with clients. Doing What You Love: Most importantly, with Project Marketplace, you do more of the work you love to do.

Several other features such as project listings, customizing project packages, setting your prices are available through this product launch.

"The big idea with Project Marketplace is this: Wouldn't it be great if clients could listen to a sample, see projects that you offer and what's included and the price you charge - and you just get hired?" Ciccarelli continued. "Go ahead and start telling your friends and colleagues now; Voices has joined the gig economy."

Want to Learn More?

Join David Ciccarelli for a three-part webinar series covering all the elements of Project Marketplace and creating your own projects:

Introduction to Project Marketplace – Thursday, May 18 at 1 PM ET

Pricing Your Projects – Tuesday, May 24 at 1 PM ET

Marketing Your Projects – Thursday, May 26 at 4 PM ET

For more help getting your projects set up, check out the Project Marketplace Guide or the Creating Projects on Voices video .

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

