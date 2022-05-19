BairesDev Hires Experienced Financial Executive as CFO

Kenny Chang joins the technology solutions company to lead financial arm and support continued growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev®, a leading technology solutions company, announced today that Kenny Chang was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Chang joins as part of BairesDev's goal of maintaining a growth rate of 106% over the past two years and topping its 145% growth rate from 2021.

"Kenny's entrepreneurial leadership and vast experience in financial management make him an incredible addition to our team," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and founder of BairesDev. "He will play a critical role in improving our financial processes, scaling our team, and providing us with the global financial framework necessary to go to the next level."

Prior to joining BairesDev, Chang was a member of the founding team of InBrace®, a medical device company that just closed a Series D fundraising round totaling $102MM. Chang oversaw the financial operations of InBrace and facilitated multiple investment rounds of the company's capital raising efforts, totaling in excess of $70MM. He received both his Master's in Education and Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

"I'm extremely excited to continue the work of improving client experiences through financial management administration at BairesDev," said Chang. "BairesDev's dedication to growth and customer satisfaction is what truly sets it apart as a technology solutions company."

Chang will lead BairesDev's financial arm. A 160-person division, including Treasury, Finance, Controlling, Legal, Accounting, Supply Chain, Logistics, and Procurement.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges. Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey. With 5,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, BairesDev provides time zone aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

