Supermicro CEO Delivers Keynote Address on the Latest System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Dynamic Markets, including Cloud, AI, 5G/Edge, and Enterprise

TAIPEI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Supermicro's founder and CEO Charles Liang will deliver a COMPUTEX CEO Keynote on the latest technology and system innovations supporting varied dynamic markets on May 25 at 2:00 PM (UCT+8). In addition, Kevin Connors, Vice President of Global Partnerships at NVIDIA, will join the keynote to discuss how NVIDIA and Supermicro are collaborating on advanced solutions for AI in the enterprise, from the data center to the edge. Finally, Shesha Krishnapura, Intel Fellow and IT Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how Intel works with Supermicro to reduce the environmental footprint when designing or refreshing data centers.

COMPUTEX Keynote with Supermicro CEO (PRNewswire)

Supermicro's virtual booth will highlight the latest servers supporting Intel's 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, and the new generation of NVIDIA-Certified Systems™.

Supermicro CEO Keynote

Date: May 25, 2022 (Wed) (UCT+8) 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Venue: COMPUTEX Youtube, Register

Supermicro @ COMPUTEX DigitalGo, Visit Booth

Date: May 24, 2022 (Tue) (UCT+8) 10:00 am – June 6, 2022 (Mon) (UCT+8) 10:00 pm

COMPUTEX 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from May 24 to May 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council will organize COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights.

Join COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum:

https://events.computextaipei.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

