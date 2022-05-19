The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend of $1.90

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $1.90 per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 2, 2022. This is the 141st consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #18 on the 2021 Fortune 500.

