PlainID Announces Strategic Alliance with PwC

TEL AVIV and NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , The Authorization Company, a leading provider of authorization and policy-based access solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with PwC , a professional services firm and an industry leader in a full range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) professional services. PwC accelerates speed-to-security across the broadest set of identities and organizational use cases, supporting today's identity and access management (IAM) challenges and requirements.

The Amsterdam-based PwC firm operates as the "IAM Center Of Excellence" within EMEA for digital identity services. When companies work with PwC's Digital Identity team, they gain access to profession-leading digital identity solutions and practices in strategy, operational transformation, governance and insights, process, control and reporting. Adding PlainID to its fold will allow PwC to extend the IAM portfolio into the policy-based digital identity domain, recognizing that PlainID is a core component of zero trust architecture.

"We are excited to build this partnership with PlainID," said Gerald Horst, PwC Lead Partner - Digital Identity EMEA, and member of the PwC global Network Information Security Review Board. "We recognize more and more organizations are struggling with the complexity of managing authorization policies. PlainID's innovation in Policy-Based Access Control allows us to better support our clients' journey of securing and managing the connection of identities to digital assets."

PlainID, which recently announced its Authorization-as-a-Service, SaaS-enabled Authorization Platform, helps businesses advance and modernize by simply and securely connecting people with the digital assets they need to do their jobs, accomplish tasks at scale, and conduct digital commerce. By making authorization decisions simple, smart, granular, and dynamic, PlainID helps enterprises control who can access what, when, and how on whose authority.

"Zero trust is becoming the de-facto security model for securing the enterprise organization and authorization management and control is a crucial part of the zero trust architecture," said Gal Helemski, CTO and co-founder, PlainID. "Working together with PwC enables us to define how to best build authorizations as part of the zero trust initiative. PwC brings experience, knowledge and professionalism to security and IAM practices. I'm happy to work with such a motivated team to bring together the best authorization solution in the market to our clients."

PlainID Inc. is the recognized leader of Policy-Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape. PlainID recognizes the frustrations of businesses struggling to understand, incorporate, and best implement Identity and Access Management, and is using PBAC to solve it. PlainID Policy Manager enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

