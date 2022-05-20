Demandbase Hires Sean Malone as Chief Information Security Officer

Malone brings 13 years of experience to the Demandbase team, further improving security and adding more caliber to the executive team.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, is pleased to announce Sean Malone has joined the company as its chief information security officer (CISO). Malone comes highly experienced with an impressive background in cybersecurity and defense. In his role, Malone will be responsible for information security and IT functions.

"Joining Demandbase as CISO is very exciting. I've watched how influential Demandbase solutions are for B2B companies — and in order to continue to enable our customers to meet their objectives, we must continue to be a trusted partner," said Malone. "I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to ensure that our platform continues to be worthy of that trust, building on the great foundation already built by our IT, security, and engineering teams. By further investing in the maturity of our security and risk management capabilities, we are well positioned for continued growth."

Malone most recently led information security, delivery, product, and research and development as the CISO for VisibleRisk and became the VP of risk products when BitSight Technologies acquired VisibleRisk. Prior to these positions, Malone led cyber defense efforts at Amazon Prime Video and Accenture Security.

"It isn't hard to see why we are thrilled to welcome Sean Malone as our CISO," said Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "Not only does he bring extensive knowledge of cybersecurity and defense, but he also has the leadership and expertise in strategy execution to continue building on the great security foundation that Demandbase already has laid. Bringing him on board is a very important step in our growth, and it will ensure we're protecting the increasing value Demandbase creates for customers, employees and investors."

Malone, a Seattle resident, holds a master's degree in information security & assurance from Western Governors University as well as the CISSP, CISM, CISA, CCISO, AWS Solutions Architect and AWS Security Speciality certifications. In addition, he holds a pending patent for his work on assessing security programs and quantifying cyber risk.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit: www.demandbase.com .

