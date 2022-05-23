Florida Resident Hits $1.3 Million Jackpot on Aristocrat Gaming's™ Dragon Link™ Slot Game at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, May 16, a lucky Clearwater, Fla. resident visited Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and won a $1,307,076 jackpot while playing Aristocrat Gaming's™ Dragon Link™ progressive slot game.

The Dragon Link $1 million progressive jackpot can be found at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

This marks the third progressive jackpot over $1 million on the popular Aristocrat game at the Tampa casino and is the seventh $1M jackpot to hit on the Dragon Link™ slot game at a Seminole property in the past six months.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out over $800 million in jackpots to more than 30,000 individuals thus far in 2022. There have been over 285,000 jackpots awarded, which equates to over a jackpot paid per minute.

