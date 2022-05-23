West to Attend and Showcase Industry Leadership in Packaging and Containment at INTERPHEX 2022

West to present on industry trends, enabling technologies, packaging components, and innovative DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform

EXTON, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced its participation at INTERPHEX 2022 to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment. West also will be a featured winner in this year's INTERPHEX poster hall.

"As drug development advances, so does the need for packaging and delivery systems. West is a leader in innovative solutions to solve the evolving needs of customers and the industry," said Chris Ryan, Senior Vice President, Containment and Glass Systems. "We look forward to sharing our expertise and cutting-edge packaging technology and tools through our presentation and poster at INTERPHEX 2022."

Featured Speaking Sessions:

Title: The Influence of Novel Parenteral Packaging Components on Fill-Finish Processing

Speakers: Simon Cote, Director, Technical Product Development and Eric Kurtz, Sr. Specialist, Technical Product Development

Session: Innovation Stage, Booth 1281

Date and Time: May 26, 2022, from 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM EST

Featured Poster Session:

Title: Visualizing Component Dimensional Consistency and Potential Risk Using the DeltaCube™ Modeling Platform

Author: Anthony Bucci

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com.

For more information about INTERPHEX 2022 and the scheduled sessions, please visit INTERPHEX's Technical Conference Schedule website: www.interphex.com/en-us/conference/technical-conference.html#/sessions.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com .

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

