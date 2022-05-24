Bain & Company joins forces with Jupiter to bring climate risk analytics and adaptation strategies to its clients

Bain & Company is partnering with Jupiter, the leader in climate risk analytics for resilience, to help its clients build a deep understanding of their exposure to physical climate risks

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today a strategic partnership with Jupiter, the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk management and resilience. Jupiter's best-in-science solutions deliver climate risk analysis of multiple perils, in spatial resolutions from portfolio to asset level, globally.

With an initial focus on Bain's global Financial Services practice, this partnership will help Bain's clients in banking and insurance to build a rich understanding of their exposure to physical risks, much beyond regulatory requirements. It will support them in developing sophisticated approaches, methodologies and processes that embed physical risks in business decisions and overall forward-looking strategies.

"This partnership delivers unprecedented solutions to Bain's clients on their ESG journeys, pairing our team's expertise in ESG strategy and transformation—as well as our deep understanding of ESG value creation potential and priorities—with Jupiter's cutting-edge climate risk analytics," said Camille Goossens , senior partner and global head of Bain & Company's ESG work in Financial Services. "This partnership builds on an ecosystem of best-in-breed sustainability tools, technologies and services that complement our consulting expertise to help our clients achieve breakthrough results."

Bain & Company recently announced a partnership with Persefoni, an intelligent carbon footprint management and reporting platform; and a minority investment in EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings for global supply chains.

"Jupiter views Bain & Company as one of the world's most strategic and impactful firms," said Rich Sorkin, Jupiter's CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to help their roster of Global 2,000 and other clients apply Jupiter's best-in-class climate risk analytics and enterprise-grade solutions to strategic reporting and operating needs, and most importantly collaborate to build a more resilient planet."

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its solutions are used across the private and public sectors: customers include at least one of the world's five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, pension funds, pharmaceuticals, power, and reinsurance—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter's ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company's FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter's models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers enterprise solutions to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking, and asset management, energy, and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit http://jupiterintel.com/.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 62 cities in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

