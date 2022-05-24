Bizzabo Empowers Event Experience Leaders with the Event Experience Summit

Top event professionals explore the future of event experiences amid the rising demand for hybrid and in-person events

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), held its Event Experience Summit on May 17-18, bringing together more than 3,000 Event Experience Leaders to envision the future of immersive in-person, virtual and hybrid experiences.

Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship (PRNewsfoto/Bizzabo) (PRNewswire)

Emmy winner Mario Armstrong hosted Bizzabo's two-day hybrid event, kicking off each day's bold talks and panels, intimate roundtables, mini masterclasses, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities. Event Experience Leaders from Google, Meta, Microsoft, TED, Smyle and more shared expert techniques and insights and answered questions to inspire event professionals to build, operate and scale robust experiential event programs.

"Events that place attendees at the center of event design and delivery are essential in this remote, work-from-home, hybrid work era, as they are shaping how we will connect, collaborate and engage with each other," said Kelly Hoey, Summit keynote speaker, networking expert and author of Build Your Dream Network. "I was completely inspired by the energy and dynamism of the Event Experience Summit's delivery on this crucial metric."

Attendees immersed themselves virtually, through the power of Bizzabo's Event Experience OS, with the most innovative minds, content and community the industry has to offer. They participated in dynamic discussions and gained actionable takeaways around three core event experience themes:

The Power of Purpose : Starting with a bold purpose and designing around a specific outcome.





Fostering Meaningful Connections : Creating an environment that promotes a sense of belonging before and after events in virtual, hybrid and in-person settings.





The Evolution of Event Data: Using data as a bridge to uncover the connection between event experiences and business outcomes.

All keynotes, sessions and experiences from the Event Experience Summit are available on-demand both for attendees and new registrants who may have missed out on the live event.

"As we plan a new wave of events, blending the best of in-person and virtual experiences, our speakers have challenged Event Experience Leaders to reimagine their approaches," said Alon Alroy, co-founder and CMO of Bizzabo. "Each session offered fresh perspectives on designing with intention, creating opportunities for community and getting more from data. The summit's impact will reach far beyond the closing remarks. We've armed ourselves with powerful questions to consider and dynamic ideas to implement as our industry continues to shape the event experience landscape."

During the event, Bizzabo opened nominations for the Top Event Experience Leaders of 2022 , which recognizes innovators challenging the status quo and pushing the events industry forward. Nominations are free and open to all through May 27; voting will open in early June with the final list announced in July.

For more information about Bizzabo and the Event Experience Operating System, visit www.bizzabo.com .

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — all while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 400 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, London and Montreal offices, as well 15+ remote locations around the world.

Media Contact:

BLASTmedia for Bizzabo

Zach Weismiller

bizzabo@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bizzabo