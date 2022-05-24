Clinch and Neustar, a TransUnion Company, Expand Partnership to Enhance Attribution with Real-time Engagement Data

Activate Neustar Attribution with One-Click Across Any Campaign within the Clinch UI

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the "Personalization Everywhere" company that leads the industry in AI-driven omnichannel personalization and dynamic ad-serving, today announced an expanded partnership with Neustar, a TransUnion Company , to provide advertisers a unique and more complete view of attribution across their entire campaign footprint. Now, Neustar's Marketing Attribution solution can be activated directly within the Clinch UI, to empower advertisers with rich insights into the channels, strategies, creatives, and other factors that contribute to campaign performance, in real-time.

Instead of manually generating and appending separate tracking pixels to each ad within a campaign, a process that is both time consuming and error-prone, advertisers within the Clinch UI can switch on Neustar's Marketing Attribution with the click of a button. The pixelless integration enables Clinch to automatically pass anonymized impression-level data, including transactions, attributes and other engagement-based events often not captured in an addressable data set, to Neustar in real-time via a privacy focused, server-to-server process. The datasets are then modeled and available within Neustar's Optimizer platform to enhance campaign effectiveness and allow Clinch customers to see greater ROI potential.

"Clinch's creative personalization platform has an ambitious SaaS agenda, meaning integrations are prioritized based on their ability to enable automation and ease of use for brands and agencies within the Clinch UI," said Raz Peter, CTO and Co-founder at Clinch. "Our expanded integration with Neustar is a testament to our steadfast approach. The ability to activate Neustar Attribution across any campaign with a single click brings an entirely unparalleled degree of accessibility to advertisers and saves countless hours in set-up and eliminates human error."

"Clinch's ability to serve and optimize dynamic creatives across all channels provides unique and rich engagement data that, when combined with Neustar's attribution solution, is a true game changer for advertisers to better understand their consumers' omnichannel journey and build better ad experiences for them along the way," said Gary Savoy, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for Marketing Solutions at Neustar.

"Clinch's latest developments with Neustar's Marketing Attribution solution are central in helping our team learn which media channels create the most impact with consumers," said John Jamison, Director of Analytics and Engineering at H&L Partners, a client of Clinch. "Historically, with this level of in-depth granular insights naturally comes hours of manual work amending pixels and accounting for several campaign tactics at once. The fact that Clinch has now integrated Neustar's Marketing Attribution offering directly into their platform has saved us countless hours and resources which we can now utilize to make smarter planning decisions based on the marketing attribution insights."

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. https://www.transunion.com

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections.

