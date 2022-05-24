Computex 2022: Supermicro CEO Keynote Updates Industry on Total IT Solutions, Green Computing, and Corporate Expansion

Advanced Server, Telco, and AI Solutions Showcased: PnP Rack Scale Solutions, GrandTwin®, SuperEdge, and Universal GPU

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2022 Virtual -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, continues its industry leadership role with an exciting and dynamic Computex program.

Supermicro CEO Charles Liang will deliver an insightful overview of market trends, recent product innovations, and the importance of green computing. In addition, Supermicro's virtual booth has the latest server and storage products and customer success overviews.

Supermicro CEO Keynote: "Building Blocks of IT Growth"

Supermicro CEO Charles Liang highlights the newest server and storage products, invites industry partners NVIDIA and Intel on stage for updates, and introduces real-time product demonstrations. Mr. Liang addresses how AI and accelerated computing make many industries more efficient, enabling better healthcare and scientific research. The importance of Building Block Solutions® is the basis for Supermicro's broad range of AI/GPU, servers, storage and workstation solutions that deliver products to market faster with the latest technologies. Supermicro's plug-and-play (PnP) full multi-rack cloud integration and tested/validated configurations, including liquid-cooled options, ensure a faster and easier power-up in a customer's data center. Also, Supermicro is continuing the expansion of its manufacturing facilities in the United States, Taiwan, and other countries to meet increased customer demand.

Supermicro Virtual Booth

New server architectures from Supermicro include the Universal GPU and the Supermicro GrandTwin, which are highlighted in the virtual booth. In addition, the SuperBlade®, SuperEdge, and workstations will be on display. Many Supermicro systems feature a choice between 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. In addition, a wide range of servers optimized for applications will be explained, and product experts will be available to answer questions.

Supermicro at Computex Taipei 2022

COMPUTEX Keynote:

Time Agenda Spokesperson May 25, 2022

(Wed) (GMT+8)

02:00pm - 3:00pm Presentation Charles Liang, Founder, CEO & Chairman, Supermicro

To learn more about Supermicro at Computex Taipei 2022, visit www.supermicro.com/computex

To learn more about Supermicro, visit www.supermicro.com

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

