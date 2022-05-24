Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ Appoints John Vecchi as Chief Marketing Officer

Vecchi brings more than 25 years of enterprise security experience to accelerate IoT market demand and expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus Cybersecurity™, the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for Internet of Things devices, today announced the appointment of John Vecchi as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Vecchi will lead the company's global marketing, branding, analyst relations and go-to-market strategy.

Vecchi brings more than 25 years of experience delivering new enterprise security and technology products to market. Prior to joining Phosphorus Cybersecurity™, Vecchi served as CMO of Anitian, CMO of ColorTokens Inc., CMO of Solera Networks, VP of Marketing at Zscaler, CMO of Anonyome Labs, Senior Vice President Global Product Marketing and Strategy at Blue Coat, as well as executive-level positions at Check Point Software, McAfee and Motorola.

"John is a top-notch executive and his proven expertise in product marketing and GTM strategy will be a great asset to our company as we ramp-up growth this year," said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus Cybersecurity™. "Phosphorus has unique capabilities in IoT protection that no other company has, and John's extensive industry experience will play an important role in helping us educate corporate decision-makers in order to drive better proactive defense ahead of the next big wave of corporate cyber attacks."

"The corporate attack surface is quickly evolving beyond traditional endpoints as hundreds of new IoT and OT devices connect to the Internet every second, providing hackers with billions of new devices to exploit," Vecchi said. "Phosphorus is the only company able to provide robust, comprehensive and proactive cybersecurity protection across the complete range of enterprise IoT, OT and Network Devices, and it will play a critical and leading role in the next phase of enterprise cybersecurity."

Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ provides unprecedented IoT and OT defense solutions for enterprise customers. Through its automated security solutions against critical vulnerabilities, Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ enables organizations to scale IoT and OT technologies without adding additional employees to secure them. In February, the company closed a $38 million Series A growth round led by SYN Ventures and MassMutual Ventures.

Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ has found that 20% to 30% of today's corporate networks consist of IoT devices, with little to no security programs in place. Across today's enterprises, as high as 25-30% of all IoT devices are end-of-life and no longer supported with firmware updates by their manufacturer. Additionally, as many as 50% of IoT devices have known vulnerabilities or default passwords, with 20% of these vulnerabilities being critical CVEs (CVSS score of 9 or above). As an example of these current risks, Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ has recently observed hackers exploiting vulnerable IoT systems – including door controllers and camera systems – in order to launch ransomware attacks inside US company networks.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS CYBERSECURITY™

Phosphorus Cybersecurity™ is a leading provider of full scope, automated Security of Things™ device protection solutions for enterprise and government customers. Founded in 2017 by Chris Rouland, Rebecca Rouland and Earle Ady, the company is a trusted partner of large financial institutions, Fortune 500s and government agencies. The company's investors include SYN Ventures, Fernwood Holdings, Rsquared Fund I, Keel Funds Phosphorus, MassMutual Ventures, Brown University, Colonel John, Bay Point Capital Partners, Atypical Ventures Fund and Capital Partnership. Website: www.phosphorus.io

