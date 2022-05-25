APPLEGATE FARMS, LLC GIVES THE CLEANER WIENER™ HOT DOG A TASTE AND PACKAGING UPGRADE

Chefs and culinarians enhanced the flavor and texture to create a dog with more "snap"

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate Farms, LLC, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, is giving their hot dogs a makeover just in time for grilling season. Fans of the brand can expect to taste elevated flavor and texture and see better packaging for all frankfurter varieties: beef, turkey, chicken, and beef and pork right before Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff of summer and grilling season.

Applegate improves hot dog recipe in time for Memorial Day and grilling season (PRNewswire)

"At Applegate, we are always looking for ways to improve the consumer experience – from taste to packaging," said Gina Gancheva, Applegate brand director. " The CLEANER WIENER™ hot dog is an Applegate signature, and while it's hard to improve on our classic recipe of beef, water, salt and spices, we think consumers will be pleased with these changes. It's all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®."

Applegate worked with chefs and culinarians to enhance the flavor and texture of the hot dogs, while staying committed to using natural ingredients consumers can find in their kitchen. APPLEGATE® hot dogs are now hardwood smoked instead of using liquid smoke, which gives the franks more depth in flavor and provide the skinless dogs with more "snap." The new recipe also includes a coarser grind for the meat, making the texture more artisanal. Finally, the use of vinegar helps balance out the richness of the hot dogs, particularly the 100% grass-fed beef, and when combined with baking soda, helps to naturally preserve the hot dogs and extend shelf life. The new APPLEGATE® hot dog will now contain 20% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in every package. The film material will also feature a matte finish, making it easier for consumers to read.

APPLEGATE® hot dogs with the new recipe will roll out in stores during May and June at select major retailers and on Amazon. The hot dogs are free of gluten and the top 9 allergens, contain no added sugar and are a good source of protein1. For more information, visit www.applegate.com or content on social media at www.facebook.com/applegate or www.twitter.com/Applegate.

About Applegate Farms

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

1 See nutrition information for fat and sodium content.

Applegate updates hot dog packaging (PRNewswire)

Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. We source our meat from family farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate. That means no antibiotics and growth promotants. We believe this results in products that taste great and offer peace of mind, all part of our mission - (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Applegate