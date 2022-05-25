Diego Fernández Appointed President and CEO

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue, the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile, announces the appointment of Diego Fernández as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 13, 2022.

Alan Krigstein, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GeoBlue said: "The board and I are excited to have Diego in place as GeoBlue's next CEO. From his time as interim CEO and as a board member, Diego knows and understands the company. Combined with his vast experience in the international healthcare industry and his relationships with both Bupa and our Blue Cross Blue Shield plan partners, he is the ideal fit to lead GeoBlue into the next chapter of its history."

In addition to serving on GeoBlue's board, Fernández had been with Bupa since 2011, where he served in a number of roles in Sales, Finance and as President and CEO of Bupa Global Latin America since 2019. As Bupa Global Latin America's CEO, Diego planned and executed a comprehensive market strategy to successfully ignite growth and profits. Prior to Bupa, Diego was Cigna International Taiwan's Chief Operating Officer and Cigna Healthcare Spain's COO/CFO and Director/Assistant Director for Latin America. After starting his career as a financial analyst with Credit Lyonnais, he was administrative director of Torcuato Di Tella University in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Diego Fernández, President and CEO of GeoBlue said: "I am so excited to be coming back to GeoBlue as the President and CEO after spending the last few years as a member of its board. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the market awareness and demand for our products are even greater. I'm confident that GeoBlue is poised to capitalize on this and continue to be the market leader for high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile. As GeoBlue marks its 25th anniversary in business, I am honored to lead the team into this next chapter of growth."

Fernández holds an MBA in Strategy and Finance from the University of Rochester, New York, and a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About GeoBlue

Owned and backed by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa Global, GeoBlue is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, GeoBlue's purpose is to simplify the international healthcare experience for the globally mobile. GeoBlue members have access to one of the largest care networks in the world, coupled with high-tech, high-touch services that enable them to fulfill their international aspirations. Whether it's executives doing business in Tokyo, students studying in Spain, or tourists traveling the world, the power of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand is always within reach. To learn more, visit about.geo-blue.com.

