LA ROCHE-POSAY EXPANDS DOUBLE REPAIR MOISTURIZER LINE WITH NEW OFFERING FOR OILY SKIN

The Award-Winning Skincare Brand Seeks to Help Those with Oily Skin With New Moisturizer Formulated Through Years of Research.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 45 years, La Roche-Posay has been committed to making life-changing dermatological skincare accessible by partnering with dermatologists worldwide to offer effective and tolerable skincare.

The brand focuses on innovating safe and effective skincare. With this in mind, La Roche-Posay is excited to introduce the new Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer, a lightweight gel moisturizer explicitly formulated for those with combination to oily skin, sensitive skin.

(PRNewswire)

Despite the thousands of skincare products in the market, more than half of those with oily skin remain searching for the right products suitable for their skin type. 60% of Americans with oily skin report being dissatisfied with the skincare products they use to help control/treat oily skin. This leads 25% of Americans with oily skin to forego a daily moisturizer, generally because they don't like how moisturizers work with their skin type1.

Acne, pimples and breakouts remain the most common concern for Americans with oily skin1. There are 17.4 million acne prescriptions prescribed annually2 for this common skin condition. These acne prescriptions can lead to skin side effects and skin barrier disruption. Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer is clinically tested to be well tolerated while using acne prescriptions that can cause dry, sensitive skin.

According to Board Certified Dr. Shari Marchbein, "Because acne is a skin condition with an underlying skin barrier deficiency, dermatologists realize how important skincare is, including gentle cleansers and targeted moisturizers. A common misconception among my patients with oily skin undergoing acne treatments is that one shouldn't be using any form of moisturizer on their already oily skin, as this will aggravate acne. The reality is that using proper moisturizers for oily and acne prone skin is extremely important, not only because they can offset acne treatment side effects such as dryness and irritation, but also because specific hydrating ingredients improve skin barrier function (which is a key component of effective acne treatment) without affecting the medication."

Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer is formulated with dermatologist recommended ingredients like Ceramide-3 and Niacinamide, and ingredients known to help absorb excess oil and reduce visible shine like Silica and Perlite. This mattifying gel moisturizer delivers a unique dual action that:

Helps to restore the skin barrier after 1-hour Provides all-day hydration without shine

La-Roche-Posay has a strict formulation charter that goes beyond international cosmetic regulations. Toleriane Double Repair Matte Moisturizer has undergone rigorous consumer and clinical testing across and all skin tones. The lightweight gel moisturizer demonstrated the ability to reduce visible shine all day, minimize the size of visible pores, improve skin texture, and reduce fine lines3.

(PRNewswire)

DOUBLE REPAIR MATTE FACE MOISTURIZER KEY INGREDIENTS:

La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water: A water that helps skin feel soothed, sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant.

Ceramide-3: Ceramides are lipids naturally found in skin. They play an essential role to help retain moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Formulas that contain Ceramide 3, which is similar to the lipids found in the skin, help support the skin's moisture barrier

Niacinamide: A form of vitamin B3, niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin. It is widely used in dermatology to help skin feel soothed. Within our formulas, helps restore skin's moisture.

Glycerin: Derived from vegetable sources, it's an excellent humectant. It helps hydrate skin by absorbing water from the surrounding environment.

Silica: A type of powder with a spherical bead shape that provides a silky feel and soft-focus effect. It is lightweight and is able to absorb a significant amount of oil from skin.

Perlite: A powder derived from volcanic rock. It is able to absorb water or oil and is known to provide a matte finish on skin.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Double Repair Face Moisturizer:

Oil-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

Drying Alcohol-free

Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

La Roche-Posay Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer will be available in January 1st, 2022

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer has a suggested retail price of $19.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwidei, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

1 La Roche-Posay Oily Skin A&U Study_05/2020

2 IQVIA Xponent Rx data 12 months ending Sep '20

3 La Roche-Posay consumer testing n=75

La Roche-Posay Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE La Roche-Posay