Anticipating Busy Pool Season, Life Time Stresses Swim Safety

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The temperatures are heating up and for most of the country, summer has arrived! Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH) which operates more than 300 indoor and outdoor pools nationwide, is anticipating an extremely busy season families are eager to get outdoors following two-plus years of the pandemic.

Life Time offers swim lessons for kids of all ages taking an interactive instructional approach. Because our pools are zero-depth entry and have in-pool benches, islands, and floatation tools, children move from hands-on instructor support to independent movement as they progress. (PRNewswire)

The younger children are when they start swim lessons, the more likely they'll excel and become confident in the water.

Life Time, which certifies more lifeguards than any other business nationwide, is sharing five easy-to-remember swim safety tips to ensure everyone can have fun and be safe on – and in – the water this year.

"There is truly nothing more important to us at Life Time than making sure we teach kids and parents vital swim safety information through our swim lesson programming. Every month we are proud to help more than 30,000 people learn how to swim," said Alicia Kockler, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Kids and Aquatics. "We have five Life Time tips to help your family has a safe summer in the water this year."

1. Follow the 25:10 Rule - This rule means that if a child can't swim 25 meters (the length of most pools) without stopping, a parent needs to be always within 10 feet of their child, preferably in the water.

2. Invest in Swim Lessons – The earlier you start your kids in swim lessons, the better. The younger children are when they start swimming, the more likely they'll excel and become confident in the water.

Kids can start lessons as early as four months old. Life Time offers swim lessons for kids of all ages taking an interactive instructional approach. Because our pools are zero-depth entry and have in-pool benches, islands, and floatation tools, children move from hands-on instructor support to independent movement as they progress.

3. Have a 1 to 3 Ratio of Guardians to Non-Swimmers – Keeping track of more than three kids at once can be too much. Those in care of children can also seek to become CPR-certified so they're able to be better prepared for emergency drowning situations.

4. Take Breaks Every Two Hours - Rest, rehydrate and reapply sunscreen before returning to the water for more fun.

5. Be Floatation Device Savvy – There are a lot of floatation devices that won't protect kids. It's important they wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Also, avoid air-filled floaties.

Life Time is welcoming kids and families for a whole summer – and beyond – filled with healthy fun – from the pools to Kids studio classes, language, music, art, GameFace Training, Parents Night Out, Kids Camps and more. Additional information on Life Time's Kids and Aquatics programs can be found here.

