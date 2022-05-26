AsylumConnect Rebrands to InReach, Reflecting Growing LGBTQ+ User Base

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AsylumConnect — started as the world's first tech platform for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers — announced today a new brand identity, including a new name, logo, homesite, and tech platform. Developed in partnership with creative agency B-Reel and announced right before LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the rebranding seeks to position the free app as a resource for the broader LGBTQ+ community as well as those seeking asylum. Since its launch in 2016, AsylumConnect has made over 140,000 matches between LGBTQ+ individuals fleeing persecution and independently verified legal, medical, mental health, and social service providers.

InReach is the world's first tech platform matching LGBTQ+ people with safe, verified resources.

InReach is the world's first tech platform matching LGBTQ+ people with safe, verified resources. Over the last six years, the organization has heard user testimonials from a wide variety of LGBTQ+ people, not just those seeking asylum. As a result, this rebranding seeks to better communicate and reflect the value of the organization's rigorous service verification process and app to a broader user base.

"As someone who has had the privilege of hearing numerous success stories over the years and who recently used the free InReach App to locate trusted trans affirming legal, medical and mental health services during my own transition, I have such high hopes for this organization's future," said Jamie Sgarro, InReach Co-Founder and Executive Director.

InReach strives to invoke a sense of hope and the platform's overarching mission: to ensure safe help is in reach for all members of the LGBTQ+ community. This new brand identity will position InReach as a connector for the entire diverse LGBTQ+ community – including asylum seekers and refugees; undocumented and other immigrants; young people experiencing homelessness; those facing family or community rejection due to their identity; and other transgender and non-binary people in need of safe resources.

InReach's launch comes at a critical time for the LGBTQ+ community with over 300 bills , about half of which target transgender people, filed in state legislatures to limit LGBTQ+ rights and the pandemic's disproportionate impact on LGBTQ+ youth's mental health and safety.

Every direct service provider listed on InReach undergoes a unique and rigorous vetting process designed to ensure they are welcoming to members of the diverse LGBTQ+ community. The organization's tailored vetting process will continue to center the needs of the most marginalized – and often overlooked – LGBTQ+ communities.

