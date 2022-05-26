BYJU'S AND SPELLING BEE CHAMP ZAILA AVANT-GARDE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO INSPIRE PASSION FOR LEARNING

Kicking off the partnership, the BYJU'S student is featured in a new digital ad titled "Better," which aims to inspire other kids to explore their curiosity about learning

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S, the world's leading education technology company, today announced that 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde has signed on as its first U.S. youth ambassador. Avant-garde is already a student on the BYJU'S online learning platform and as part of this collaboration, she will be a high-profile advocate for encouraging other young learners to pursue their dreams, continue learning and celebrate what makes them unique. In addition, this summer she will be hosting a dynamic workshop at BYJU'S first-ever virtual Summer Camp .

"I am excited to partner with BYJU'S as a brand ambassador because I know that many kids struggle with subjects in school that they don't like. I want to show them that the virtual learning platform can help make that subject fun and engaging," said Zaila Avant-garde. "The learning experience is hands-on and personalized, so you're not just sitting at a lecture jotting down formulas or completing workbooks alone. I was able to learn at a faster rate and had a lot of fun doing it, while also gaining confidence in myself."

At the age of 15, Zaila's constant pursuit of learning has made her the first Black American winner of the Bee and a two-time Guinness World Record holder, one for the most bounce juggles in one minute with four basketballs and one for the most basketballs dribbled at once by one person, with six basketballs. Even with all of these accomplishments under her belt, Zaila remains steadfastly committed to exploring new interests and the world around her. She is currently a BYJU'S student, having enrolled in its coding and music courses. Already a piano player, Zaila brushed up her skills via the platform's one-on-one learning format, in addition to learning how to code a game with access to her private instructor.

BYJU'S debuted a digital ad featuring Avant-garde called " Better " that showcases her lifelong pursuit of learning and desire to expand her educational horizons. Through elevating Zaila's continued scholarship and unique creativity, the global edtech company hopes to inspire other kids of her generation to do the same.

The "Better" digital ad was filmed in a local high school in Zaila's home state of Louisiana, and in it we see Avant-garde committed to working through difficulties and setbacks, ultimately reaching her goals. The video aims to highlight the many benefits of learning at an individualized pace and style that supports students wherever they are.

"Spanning her many accomplishments and appetite for learning, Zaila is a shining example of how a child's natural curiosities translate into life achievements," said Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder of BYJU'S. "Her unwavering love of learning and inspiring roster of successes made her a natural choice as BYJU'S' first U.S. youth ambassador. We hope to inspire even more students to pursue their dreams, continue learning and celebrate what makes them unique."

This summer students can join Avant-garde on Saturday, July 9 where she'll share her strategy for success and empower other kids to never give up on their goals at BYJU'S Summer Camp . To learn more about BYJU'S' or its partnership with Avant-garde, visit the website .

ABOUT BYJU'S

BYJU'S is a global edtech company, providing highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning solutions to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded in India in 2011, BYJU'S mission is to make high-quality learning accessible to students everywhere. The BYJU'S family of brands includes Disney-BYJU'S Early Learn, BYJU'S FutureSchool, epic!, Osmo, Tynker, Toppr and WhiteHat Jr, along with its beloved flagship product BYJU'S – The Learning App. Together, BYJU'S solutions support Pre-K – 12 education and a wide range of competitive exams. Since 2017, BYJU'S has completed more than 15 acquisitions, including companies in the U.S., India and Singapore. A 2021 Time 100 Most Influential Company, BYJU'S is headquartered in India, with operations in more than 21 countries globally and learning programs in multiple languages. For additional information, please visit www.byjus.com/us.

ABOUT ZAILA AVANT-GARDE

Zaila Avant-garde is a multi-talented powerhouse, with success springing from all her endeavors-and all before the ninth grade. She was recently named SportsKid of the Year 2021 by Sports Illustrated Kids. Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, she won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, making her the first African-American to win in almost 100 years of the competition. Along with competing in spelling bees for two years, Avant-garde holds two Guinness World Records for her basketball prowess. Her success has been celebrated by the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama, LeBron James, and Dr Jill Biden, who attended the bee. Avant-garde's aspirations continue to grow: she hopes to one day play basketball at Harvard before a career at NASA or in the NBA.

