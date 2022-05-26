NEOPETS RARE ART AUCTION RAISES OVER $100,000 FOR FOUR CHARITABLE CAUSES

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With the overwhelming support of the Neopets Community, JumpStart®, the parent company of Neopets, is proud to announce a grand donation of over $100,000 USD, which will be distributed evenly to four non-profit organizations: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) , The Trevor Project , Project HOPE and Eden Reforestation Project . These Donations were made possible by the outpouring of support from Neopets fans, who supported a week-long Neopets rare art auction on GiveSmart.com .

The auction featured 26 pieces of unique Neopian art from the walls of the company's headquarters, housed at JumpStart Games headquarters. Now these unique collectibles will adorn the walls of beloved fans across North America.

"It has been incredible seeing the excitement and positive feedback from the Neopets community over this art collection and charitable cause," says Michaela Thompson, Marketing Manager of Neopets. "We sincerely thank everyone who has helped spread the word, placed a bid, or engaged with us on our socials. You are making a remarkable impact on four special organizations that are dear to our community. There is no better place for this Neopian art than in the homes of our fans."

The auction showcased the devotion of the longstanding Neopets community, with many of the pieces garnering hundreds of bids. The highest-selling piece was an ornate Lord Kass painting, which sold for $19,355 USD. Many of the bids came in the final moments of the auction, with the total number raised nearly doubling in the final hour.

"We are touched to know these pieces have resonated with fans so deeply, and the proceeds will play a role in some incredible causes," says Jim Czulewicz, President and CEO of JumpStart Games Inc. "Our team is incredibly proud to be a part of this passionate community of Neopets fans and are thrilled to know we're united in support of these charities."

One of the bidders has expressed intent to open a Neopets museum in Indiana, and plans to showcase his newly acquired art from the auction there.

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organisations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

