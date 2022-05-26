Synergy One Lending Continues to Grow!

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending continues their expansion with the addition of five branches since April 1! From Portland, OR to Peoria, AZ and the Lone Star state back home to San Diego, top-producers continue to be drawn to S1L's Modern Mortgage Experience™.

"We are thrilled to join forces with these high integrity, purchase-focused leaders, and can't wait to support their teams' growth through our commitment to innovation and transparency," says Synergy One's President, Aaron Nemec.

Combine this incredible talent with S1 FinFit and the S1L HELOC and you'll be ready to take your business next level in today's ultra-competitive market. Ready to learn more? Contact Aaron Nemec or Ben Green today!

