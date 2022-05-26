Unqork Granted U.S. Patent for its Drag-and-Drop Software Development Platform for Advanced Applications

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform built upon the Codeless Architecture, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has recently granted US Patent No. 11,204,690 to Unqork, which protects the company's enterprise-grade Codeless Architecture platform. The patent, titled "Systems and methods for software development and deployment platforms having advanced workflow and event processing capabilities and graphical version controls," further strengthens Unqork's intellectual property as the first-ever no-code development platform designed to support the complexity, scale and security that enterprise mission-critical applications require.

US Patent No. 11,204,690 reflects the Unqork platform's ability to generate and deploy advanced applications, which offers users drag-and-drop functionality to easily define content, workflow and background processes for mission-critical applications. Unqork's technology, as described in the issued patent, also includes pre-built bundles that can be integrated into applications to define input fields, design layouts, application functions, preconfigured templates and background processes for developers. The patent grant is the first for Unqork, with several additional patent applications pending.

Since Unqork's founding in 2017, enterprise industry leaders have used Unqork's no-code platform to bring applications to market faster, at a lower cost and with fewer vulnerabilities than traditional coding methods– all without creating a single line of code. In 2021, Unqork's technology enabled the elimination of 188 million lines of code, resulting in the saving of over $678 million of tech debt, and allowing customers to focus on innovation and building better software to support and enhance their business.

Today, customers are using Unqork to adopt Codeless Architecture – an open-standard approach to software development that allows organizations to build and manage best-of-breed applications without generating any underlying code. This modern approach allows enterprises to build new software and realize the full potential of their existing applications without having to worry about code.

"Since day one, Unqork has had a unique approach – putting visual, drag-and-drop no-code technology in the hands of experienced users to help them build some of the most complex enterprise apps. This patent grant is further validation that what we're doing is truly one-of-a-kind," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and founder, Unqork.

About Unqork

Unqork's enterprise no-code platform helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the Codeless Architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

