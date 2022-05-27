AIFS and CIEE Create $100K Fund for Professional Development of International Educators

STAMFORD, Conn. and SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading global education organizations, the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) and the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), have partnered to underwrite a development program for professionals to attend national conferences in the field of international education.

Through the Ping -Taylor Professional Fellows Grant, AIFS and CIEE will donate $100,000 over the next three years, allowing higher education administrators and faculty to attend annual conferences led by NAFSA: Association for International Educators, Forum on Education Abroad, and Diversity Abroad.

These conferences offer essential educational sessions and government updates, as well peer-to-peer networking opportunities. They are vital to international educators and advisors and will now be available to participants who would otherwise be unable to attend these sessions due to recent budget cuts and staffing shortages

"Our field has been decimated by COVID," says William L. Gertz, Chairman of AIFS. "University positions have been cut as well as professional development opportunities."

"Now is the time to double our investment in training the next generation of exceptional leaders in international education programs, especially those young professionals who will serve as role models for America's future

leaders," added

James P. Pellow

, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE.

The program is named to honor the internationalist and founder of AIFS, Sir Cyril Taylor, and the iconic American educator and former chair of CIEE, Dr. Charles Ping. Dr. Ping and Sir Cyril devoted their professional careers to international education and exchange, with a special focus on mentoring and developing exceptional young leaders to expand the field and its positive impact on global education and world peace.

"This will be an important step for international education and study abroad during this very critical time," adds Gertz. "These grants will enable professionals to keep up-to-date on latest developments in the field so they can confidently advise students who plan to work, intern or study abroad "

This offering is open to all U.S. based education abroad professionals with special emphasis on individuals from diverse backgrounds and individuals who are employed at MSIs, HSIs, and HBCUs.

For program details please contact:

Stacy Benjamin, Director of Professional Development, CIEE

Kelly Holland, Vice President, Institutional Partnerships, AIFS Abroad

kholland@aifs.com

Media Contact:

Mike Liberty

(203) 399-5187

mliberty@aifs.com

sbenjamin@ciee.org

AIFS and CIEE are two of the most experienced and respected organizations in cultural exchange and international education. Each has forged its own unique path helping millions of students gain a rich global perspective on life and culture. Collaborating on this venture together reveals the deep dedication both organizations have to their mission of global understanding and world peace.

AIFS Abroad • 1 High Ridge Park • Stamford, CT 06905 • (800) 727-2437 • aifsabroad.com

CIEE • 600 Southborough Drive, Suite 104 • South Portland, ME 04106 • (207) 553-4000 • ciee.org

