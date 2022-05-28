PEGASYSTEMS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pegasystems Inc. - PEGA

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pegasystems Inc. (NasdaqGS: PEGA), if they purchased the Company's shares between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Pegasystems and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pega/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 18, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Pegasystems and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2022, post-market, the Company disclosed that a Virginia state court jury deliberating over a lawsuit brought by one of its principal competitors, Appian Corporation ("Appian") for stealing its trade secrets and violating the commonwealth's computer crime law had awarded Appian more than $2 billion for the Company's "willful and malicious" trade secret misappropriation.

On this news, shares of Pegasystems plummeted from $65.93 per share on May 9, 2022, to close at $52.25 per share on May 10, a one-day decline of 21% that wiped out over $1 billion in market capitalization.

The case is City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Pegasystems Inc., et al., No. 1:22-cv-00578.

