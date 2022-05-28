VAPORESSO EXCITING NEW PRODUCT, TECH & STREET ARTIST COLLABORATION at The Vaper Expo UK, Birmingham NEC on the 27th - 29th May 2022

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO is making NEW announcements on the stand at The Vaper Expo UK show TODAY with a showcase at 2pm. Following a successful evening, winning Awards. VAPORESSO came 1st for the Best Tank, 2nd place for Best Mod and winning 3rd place for Best Pod system at the Vapouround awards. VAPORESSO has a joint booth with SMOORE at the show and will be announcing the following over the next few days:

NEW VAPORESSO PRODUCTS - VAPORESSO is putting luxury into the vape market with the launch of two new products LUXE X and GEN PT60 | 80 S

NEW LOGO – a new VAPORESSO logo features the letter " V " at the forefront to symbolize the passion characterising the vaping community. Encircled behind by the letter "O," symbolizing a vapor ring opening up. The 'O' represents the joy, love and hope VAPORESSO brings. ' V ' and 'O' are the defining symbols for VAPORESSO

NEW TECHNOLOGY - Move beyond ordinary with VAPORESSO , featuring its brand new COREX heating technology which has taken two years to develop. COREX technology is the core of good flavour and gives the most accurate flavour reproduction.

COLLABORATION - VAPORESSO has teamed up with two American urban icons, BigSleeps x TwoJsKicks , as part of a stylish new look for the vape kit brand.

The showcase at The Vaper Expo UK, Birmingham NEC is going down successfully with the vaping community

LINK TO LAUNCH PHOTOS - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15DDbyGrGSZa1ZW3SfodFuRFoVnIJP-iv

"Inspired by vapers, designed for vapers."

VAPORESSO is exhibiting at The Vaper Expo UK, Birmingham NEC on the 27th – 29th May 2022 on stand D56.

For Further information on VAPORESSO Contact:

Grace Dewhurst - Phone – 07850 448 408 Email - grace@linkup-china.com

Nia Thomas – Phone – 07723 019 767 Email - nia@linkup-china.com

Background information of VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for our users. Based on our continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers. VAPORESSO strives to be able to help as many people as possible.

The chairman and CEO Simon Lai was a smoker for 11 years, before turned to vaping. "When we started VAPORESSO, we had a big dream to make switching to vaping as easy as possible for everyone." - CEO Simon Lai.

SMOORE is the parent company of VAPORESSO, which is the largest global vaping device provider. SMOORE is the first to be publicly listed in the industry, with a valuation of over 25 billion USD, which set a significant milestone in history.

Find more information in https://www.vaporesso.com/about-us

Built by vapers, for vapers

