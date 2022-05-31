LEADER BANK WELCOMES FOUR BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT BANKING TEAM MEMBERS

ARLINGTON, Ma., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is pleased to welcome four new team members to their Business and Government Banking team -- all four joining from Century Bank following its closure.

"I am incredibly excited that these four immensely talented individuals are joining Leader Bank's Business and Government Banking team," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "With their extensive knowledge and experience, Leader Bank will be able to improve our already robust municipal and business banking offerings."

Susan Delahunt joins Leader Bank as a Vice President and Director of Government Banking following a 16-year tenure in cash management and government banking. Susan has experience developing innovative marketing and sales initiatives throughout southeastern Massachusetts as well as cultivating municipal client relationships resulting in portfolio deposits exceeding $500 million.

Anna Gorska is also joining Leader Bank as a Vice President and Director of Government Banking. During her 17-year stint at her prior bank, Anna most recently served as Senior Vice President of Government Banking where she was instrumental in establishing the institution's presence in western Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She developed a portfolio of 120 municipal clients totaling more than $780 million in deposit balances.

Renee LeMoure joins Leader Bank as an Assistant Vice President and Lockbox Client Specialist, with16 years in Lockbox services. Renee has been in the banking industry since 1985, starting in retail and most recently in Lockbox client services. Renee has built strong relationships with municipal and corporate clients as well as their business partners.

John Lavallee will be Leader Bank's new Senior Lockbox Specialist, bringing many years of experience in cash management, Lockbox services, and municipal banking. John led his previous team with a focus on promoting Lockbox to cities and towns to condense tax bill processing. Under John's leadership municipal balances for the institution grew to $3 billion.

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.7 billion in assets. Leader Bank's best-in-class team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

