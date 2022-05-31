Petite Retreats Opens Sixth Tiny House Village, First in Tennessee

Tiny Open House at Natchez Trace RV Campground on Saturday, June 4th

HOHENWALD, Tenn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natchez Trace Tiny House Village invites the public as its tiny doors open to show how fun it can be to vacation in a tiny house. Natchez Trace Tiny House Village is the latest in a series of unique accommodations Petite Retreats has launched across the country since 2016. The houses are part of Natchez Trace RV Campground, located about an hour southwest of Nashville in Hohenwald, TN, which offers plenty of family-friendly amenities and activities. Each of the six specially designed tiny houses at Natchez Trace measure 30 feet long, sleep two to six guests and come fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, satellite TV, and their own unique personality reflected in their design and décor.

All six tiny homes at the new Natchez Trace Tiny House Village were built by Tumbleweed Tiny House Company®. Tumbleweed tiny houses are certified green by TRA Certification. The homes meet the criteria for efficiency in resources utilized, indoor air quality, water and energy. In fact, their tiny houses exceed the highest category of efficiency under TRA Certification standards, Emerald, for energy, water and indoor air quality. Tumbleweed uses low-VOC products in all builds, mineral wool insulation, low flow plumbing fixtures, and air exchangers are installed in every unit. The tiny houses also have products and fixtures from IKEA® incorporated throughout, while being built under Tumbleweed's current TRA Certification standards. IKEA is a leader in sustainability, aiming to use only renewable or recycled materials by 2030.

"We are thrilled to open our newest tiny house village," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. "Natchez Trace Tiny House Village represents the type of unique vacation rentals Petite Retreats offers and this open house provides a glimpse into the tiny experience available when guests visit," Zamora added.

Petite Retreats offers tiny houses among its variety of vacation rentals, including yurts, cabins, cottages, tents and teepees, across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. The five other tiny house villages include Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, OR, Leavenworth Tiny House Village east of Seattle, Tuxbury Tiny House Village north of Boston, Sunshine Key Tiny House Village in the Florida Keys, and two tiny houses near Sedona, Ariz. at Verde Valley RV Resort.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats offers a collection of unique vacation accommodations across the U.S. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, cottages, yurts, tents and teepees. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

