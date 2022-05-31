SAS a leader in Real-Time Interaction Management per Independent Research Firm report

SAS customer references "award SAS this study's only perfect reference rating for a vendor's roadmap…"

CARY, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As brand marketers continue to prioritize customer experience (CX), those that will see the most ROI in the coming year are those using a Martech solution with next best experience (NBX) decision engines and customer journey orchestration capabilities. These capabilities, and the vendors that provide them, are evaluated in the new Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022, where SAS has been named one of only two leaders. The SAS real-time interaction management (RTIM) offering, SAS® Customer Intelligence 360, received the highest scores possible in the criteria of decision arbitration, measurement and optimization, innovation roadmap, market approach, and supporting products and services. SAS received the top score in the integration and usability criterion among all evaluated vendors.

According to the report SAS "differentiates by enabling its clients to fine-tune custom analytical models to ensure successful customer outcomes align with effective business operations. It applies its advanced analytics prowess to make NBX decisions for not only customer engagement but also operational use cases like risk and fraud management. Its roadmap promises to further democratize customer understanding, intelligent decisioning, and journey management for people of all skill sets."

The Forrester report also noted "SAS excels at all the data and analytics criteria in this evaluation due to its real-time "customer state service" that monitors and updates customer profiles based on changing customer signals across the entire business. SAS Intelligent Decisioning leverages these profiles to execute models in real time, and many RTIM clients also use SAS Visual Data Science Decisioning and SAS Event Stream Processing."

"As the consumer environment becomes increasingly digital and on-demand, it is critical that brands can identify customer behavioral changes, apply insight to those changes, and then deliver a decision or next best experience into any engagement channel," said Jonathan Moran, Head of Martech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "The SAS RTIM offering, which is backed by a best-in-class customer data platform, delivers these capabilities to brands around the globe. It's an honor to be scored by Forrester as one of only two leaders in this evaluation."

According to the report, SAS customer references "award SAS this study's only perfect reference rating for a vendor's roadmap…" with one SAS customer noting, "The SAS execution team works alongside us, and we know they will give it their all to support us in all we do."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 provides adaptive planning, journey activation and an embedded real-time decision engine – all fueled by powerful analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities helping marketers to create and extend real-time, personalized customer experiences. SAS Intelligent Decisioning complements these capabilities by extending functionality beyond marketing – allowing users to automatically define real-time next best actions at scale across the thousands of daily operational decisions that comprise the entire customer experience landscape; decisions such as determining product pricing, setting credit limits or discovering fraud.

