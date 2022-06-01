ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES 2021 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD WINNERS

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPA) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements. With six each for the inaugural year of PPAs: By Design and PPAs: By Conversion awarded, 2021 was a banner year for Perpetual Pavements. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results assuring the pavements demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.

PPA: By Design recognizes newly designed and constructed asphalt roads built over new or reconditioned subgrade that meet strict Perpetual Pavement criteria.

The 2021 PPA: By Design winners are:

Arkansas Department of Transportation for I-49, Section 29, in Benton County. This 2.557-miles section was constructed by Hutchens Construction Company, LLC.

California Department of Transportation for a 67 lane mile section of I-5 in Sacramento County. Granite Construction Co. and Teichert Aggregates constructed this project.

Iowa Department of Transportation for a 4-mile section of IA 100 from Covington Rd. to just east of Edgewood Rd. in Linn County. L.L. Pelling Co. was the contractor.

Kansas Department of Transportation for a 4.08-mile section of U.S. 281 in Russell County constructed by APAC Kansas Shears Division, A CRH Co.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration for a 3.86-mile section of MD 100 in Anne Arundel County.

Washington State Department of Transportation for the 4.25mile westbound widening of SR 502 in Clark County . The project was constructed by the Lakeside Industries, Vancouver Division.

PPA: By Conversion honors new asphalt roads constructed over an existing road that meet strict Perpetual Pavement criteria.

The 2021 PPA: By Conversion winners are:

Arkansas Department of Transportation for a 6.11-mile section of I-530, Section 5, in Jefferson County . Cranford Construction Co. constructed the project.

California Department of Transportation for 18 lane miles of I-5 in Tehama County. The project was constructed by Tullis, Inc.

Illinois Department of Transportation for a 9.5-mile Extended Life HMA/Rubblization project on I-70 in Clark County . Howell Paving, Champaign Asphalt (now part of Open Road Paving Company, LLC) and Howell Asphalt were the contractors.

Piatt County for 4.95-mile section of Monticello Rd. (County Hwy. 4) in Piatt County, Ill. constructed by Open Road Paving.

Virginia Department of Transportation for approximately 2.65 miles of an Appomattox Bypass Rubblization project on Rte. 460 in the Lynchburg District. The contractor was Boxley Materials Company.

Washington State Department of Transportation for 2.41 miles of Pavement Rehab on I-5 Southbound in King County . ICON Materials, A CRH Co., and MidMountain Contractors, Inc. were the contractors.

For additional information about each of these projects, please visit Awards | Asphalt Pavement Alliance (driveasphalt.org). Winning agencies are honored by their local state asphalt pavement association and are presented with an engraved crystal obelisk.

"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. "Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials."

